Liverpool-based Videosign appoints new marketing and communications manager

Liverpool-based contracting software developer Videosign has appointed a new marketing and communications manager.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nia Forrest-Owen, 27, has taken on the newly-created role having previously worked as the company’s business development manager.

She said: “Working at Videosign originally appealed to me because it’s a fast-moving business with a rapidly-evolving product, which means you have to be able to work in an agile way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving into marketing and communications means I can move my career in the direction I want to be heading long term, while still being a part of this innovative growing business.”

Nia Forrest-Owen has taken on the newly-created role of marketing and communications manager at Videosign.

Nia, originally from Anglesey, studied accounting and finance at the University of Chester before starting her career in customer support and operations for a tech start-up in the city.

She later moved to Liverpool, where she joined Videosign in January working to grow and support the company’s customer base.

Videosign launched in the UK in 2019 following the introduction of new rules allowing for remote signing and witnessing of contracts, offering an online meeting platform with the built-in ability to sign and witness documents remotely and verify identities using AI-powered facial recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company recently announced its ‘Big Update’, giving Videosign users access to extra features, improved workflows and a fresh new look.

Updates in the latest release include the launch of Videosign Contract Creator (VSCC) - allowing users to create, discuss, sign and store documents in a single platform - along with new workflow features including Videosign AI Assistant and convenient ‘Directsign’ facility.

Videosign Chief Executive Steven Tallant said: “I’m very pleased that Nia has progressed to this new role at Videosign and is staying with us to develop her career.

“As we continue to evolve the Videosign platform, reaching a wider audience and sharing the stories of customers using the software across varied sectors - including financial advice, the legal profession and education - is going to be crucial to continuing our growth and expanding our reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nia will play a key role in inspiring more businesses to embrace the benefits of remote contracting. I wish her lots of success in her new post.”

Outside of her day-to-day role, Nia recently joined the committee of Merseyside Young Professionals, a network aiming to develop connections, share experience and support career development for the next generation of business leaders.

Alongside the creation of the marketing and communications manager role, Videosign is also in the process of recruiting new staff for its sales team.