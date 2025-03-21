Liverpool businesses urged to comply with new recycling rules

Time is ticking for businesses across Liverpool, who only have a few weeks left to comply with new recycling rules before stringent legislation comes into force nationwide.

After 31 March, companies will be required to separate all commercial food waste and arrange for it to be collected for recycling by a reputable service provider. Disposing of food waste through general waste, maceration or liquidising digestors will be banned, with businesses held fully accountable for their environmental impact.

The amount of food waste a business generates will need to be accurately measured, monitored, documented and made available for audits. Failing to comply, or missing the deadline, will leave companies liable to fines, enforcement action and even prosecution.

While a significant step forward from an environmental perspective, one local expert is concerned that many businesses are woefully unprepared. Laura Moffatt, national sales manager at ReFood, says: “With the aim of promoting best practice sustainability, accelerating progress towards net-zero targets and reducing pressure on landfill capacity, Simpler Recycling legislation will drive major national change.

“However, while businesses have had months to prepare, many of the companies we speak to on a daily basis are yet to enlist the support of an experienced waste management company. As such, as of April, they’ll be falling foul of stringent new legislation and will run the risk of major penalties.

“With financial and reputational risk on the line, it’s critical that companies act fast to comply. So, whether you’re a pub, restaurant, café, takeaway, or any other business that generates food waste, it’s essential that you put a solution in place before the end of the month.

With a state-of-the-art anaerobic digestion (AD) site on Desoto Road in Widnes, ReFood provides an integrated collection and disposal service for businesses across the region, turning unwanted, damaged or out-of-date food waste into clean, green, renewable energy and sustainable biofertiliser. Thanks to its innovative ‘bin swap’ service, which sees full bins switched for clean, sanitised replacements, ReFood bins can be hygienically used in kitchen areas.

Moffatt continues: “The environmental implications of landfilling food waste are significant, with every tonne left to rot in landfill releasing greenhouse gas emissions considered 21 times more damaging to the environment than CO2. At ReFood, we offer a simple solution to help businesses recycle their food waste. By partnering with us, you can keep abreast of Simpler Recycling legislation and boost your green credentials too!”

To find out more about ReFood, or the upcoming ban on food waste to landfill, visit www.refood.co.uk.