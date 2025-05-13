Liverpool businesswomen set to go global with launch of international networking movement

Global Woman Club is set to launch in Liverpool, with its inaugural meeting taking place at the Racquet Club on Tuesday, 20 May.

Newly appointed Regional Director Valerie Ritchie, 58, said she is “honoured” to bring the global movement to a city “bursting with entrepreneurial spirit” and home to “powerhouse” women in business.

“From Silicon Valley to New York, Paris to Singapore, Global Woman Clubs are thriving in the world’s most dynamic cities,” said the award-winning author.

“Liverpool women are powerhouses of purpose, productivity and profit. They want to grow, expand and go global – and now they have the network to make that happen.”

Valerie Ritchie (third from left) was a national top three finalist in the Professional Speaking Association’s 2025 ‘Emerging Speaker of the Year’ competition

Founded by psychologist, speaker and publisher Mirela Sula, Global Woman Club operates in 52 countries and connects more than 30,000 members on the Global Woman Lobby App, as well as 4,000 premium members worldwide.

In addition to monthly in-person meetups, members can connect with a wider international community online and take part in Global Woman Club events held in other countries.

“As our founder Mirela says: “To empower a woman, give her a microphone” – and that has certainly been true for me,” said Valerie, a national top three finalist in the Professional Speaking Association’s 2025 ‘Emerging Speaker of the Year’ competition.

“I’ve had three pivotal moments in my life: the first was being silenced on my very first day of school. The second came in my early forties, when I found out I was post-menopausal while holding on to hope for a baby. The third was my recent divorce. Each of these moments chipped away at who I thought I was, but public speaking healed me. Standing on a stage, I didn’t just find my voice… I remembered my worth.”

Global Woman Club operates in 52 countries internationally

Valerie’s personal journey now shapes her work as a certified coach – supporting midlife women to reconnect with their true selves and embrace change.

“Leading Global Woman Club Liverpool is the fullest expression of my soul’s purpose,” said Valerie. “I want women in this city to know it’s their time and that their stories matter – not just here at home, but in every corner of the globe. The mic is waiting, and our international audience includes everyone from startup founders to high-net earners and angel investors.”

Having contributed a chapter to Courage Under Siege, which won first prize at the 2025 BookFest Awards, Valerie is now turning her attention to writing her own book. Valerie said she’s especially excited to learn what ambitions Liverpool women are pursuing, and how Global Woman Club can help bring those goals to life.

“I recently lost my best friend Lorna – far too young and long before her time,” said Valerie. “It’s made me reflect deeply on legacy: what we want to achieve, and what we hope to leave behind. I truly believe that when women come together, we lift each other up. We don’t need cliques; we need connection and collaboration.”

Newly appointed Global Woman Club Liverpool Regional Director Valerie Ritchie

Looking ahead to the launch, Mirela added: “Merseyside is a region of talent, drive and heart: the perfect fit for our global community. I’m delighted to partner with Valerie as we support Liverpool women to step beyond their comfort zones, grow their earning power and realise their full potential on the world stage.”

To register for the launch event and for more information, visit https://globalwomanevents.com/club/2388