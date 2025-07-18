Liverpool City region at the heart of multi-million pound initiatives to upskill regional workforce

Initiatives to tackle unemployment in Liverpool are set to create thousands of new job opportunities throughout the city.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks, the City of Liverpool College has suggested that it has tripled the number of apprentices Kimpton M&E Contractors have taken on, reflecting a widespread push to counter the city’s high unemployment rate, which, at 6.4%, sat 2.7% above the national average.

This acceleration in the number of apprenticeships in the Liverpool City Region comes as a result of a £9.2 million push among Liverpool’s largest employers to fund thousands of new roles in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the BBC most recently joining the likes of Liverpool FC, Airbus, Amazon, Matalan, and QVC in their collective bid to fund hundreds of apprenticeships, the Combined Authority initiative has already secured a multi-million-pound windfall in unused Apprenticeship Levy to create 1,521 roles in the Liverpool City Region.

Liverpool

The fund is levied from the wage bills of big employers by the government. If left unused on in-house apprenticeships, 50% can be transferred to onboard apprentices throughout other businesses.

Building New Pathways to Employment

Liverpool remains a thriving talent hub that has consistently shown a commitment to investing in the business leaders of tomorrow.

The recent launch of incentives like Liverpool City Council’s Ways to Work Programme (UKSPF) offers businesses throughout the city a Young Person’s Guarantee Employer Grant that’s designed to support unemployed or economically inactive 18-to-24-year-olds to enter the workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, delivered by Liverpool in Work, supports employment costs up to £3,000 throughout the first six months of an eligible worker’s employment, helping businesses to onboard new hires in an economically sustainable way.

February also saw the Liverpool City Region launch a pilot designed to transform work experience for school children.

The scheme focuses on replacing a traditional two-week position in the workplace with multiple experiences totalling 10 days throughout secondary school education, allowing children to gain relevant experience in different industries and helping to address skills gaps in key sectors.

Liverpool University’s status as one of the UK’s most targeted institutions by graduate employers demonstrates the city’s willingness to invest in talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranking 20th out of 140 universities nationwide, the Liverpool campus has consistently been identified as a key location for employers to engage with talented students to build their workforce.

£68 Million Boost to Upskilling Adults

In spring 2025, Liverpool City Region announced that it was investing a total of £68 million in skills and training for local adults. Hopes are high that the city can use the funds as a catalyst for a widespread upskilling initiative spanning many different sectors.

The funding has been set aside to ensure that residents can make the most of key training opportunities while bridging skills gaps for local employer markets.

In total, the funding focuses on putting forward £52 million to support further education colleges and independent training providers within the region, £12.3 million for skills bootcamps to help prepare workers for job opportunities, and 3.6 million allocated directly to fund free courses for jobs, providing adults with A-level equivalent qualifications for the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme also grants new powers to fund and design technical qualifications based on the needs of local employers, helping grow competencies further.

The age of remote work is also expected to help employers in the Liverpool City Region level up their upskilling initiatives by onboarding global tech talent to work with in-house staff to share their industry expertise.

Outsourcing is serving as an excellent strategy when it comes to transferring knowledge throughout teams, and using Remote People and other resourceful platforms is helping Liverpool-based firms onboard talent from tech-fluent nations like Canada to share their insights and processes during the onboarding process.

These initiatives work naturally with the 2024 Combined Authority scheme to contribute up to £14 million each year to help 4,000 Liverpool City Region residents into jobs while providing a significant economic boost for the city as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tackling Liverpool’s Unemployment

Liverpool’s 6.4% unemployment rate underlines the challenges that the city faces in transforming its work outlook for residents, but the acceleration of initiatives focused on upskilling and supporting apprenticeship programs shows that change is already underway.

With schemes stemming from the City of Liverpool College all the way through to programs to support the region’s adults in upskilling and re-entering the workforce, the city’s multi-million pound commitment to rejuvenating its workforce is already gathering momentum.

Although challenges are likely to remain for the Liverpool City Region in 2025 and beyond, a long-term commitment to growing the city’s local talent pool is set to not only improve the skill sets of those living throughout the region but could also attract more businesses to Liverpool, laying the foundations for a vibrant worker hub long into the future.