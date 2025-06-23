Liverpool creative agency celebrates 15 years driving regional growth and innovation
Founded in 2010 by Creative Director Jonathan Holden, the agency has been instrumental in brand and communications projects that connect communities — from public transport campaigns and consultations to the launch of Liverpool’s new train fleet.
“Liverpool’s connectivity isn’t just about transport — it’s about opportunity,” says Holden. “We’re proud to have helped tell that story for 15 years.”
While the agency has weathered economic downturns and global upheaval, Holden attributes their resilience to Liverpool itself.
“I left London to start something different in Liverpool — and I stayed because this city backs bold ideas. The business community is incredibly supportive. Every challenge has brought new opportunities.”
ConceptTwentyTwo’s core services — strategy, brand, and communication — have helped both major institutions and emerging SMEs define their purpose and message.
Now, the agency is turning its attention to helping regional SMEs navigate the next phase of growth. “We’ve helped the city talk to its people. Now we’re helping local businesses do the same,” says Holden.
“We want to use what we’ve learned to support the region’s next generation of business leaders.”