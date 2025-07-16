Liverpool's Fourth Wall makes senior marketing appointment

Leading Liverpool-based tech-led fan engagement firm Fourth Wall has appointed Laura Pioli as head of marketing and social engagement strategies.

In the newly created role, Italian-born Laura will drive impact across Fourth Wall and its technology arm Alloc8’s client base, overseeing all current marketing and engagement strategies to deliver deeper brand experiences.

Having worked on marketing campaigns for a roster of prestigious international sports brands including IMG, McLaren, The Football Association, Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Serie A, the top tier of Italian football, Laura brings a decade of high-profile experience to her new role.

“Fourth Wall is a fast-growing and extremely interesting tech-led sports businesses with a raft of exciting clients,” said Laura. “I’m looking forward to working with each of our partners to develop strategies that build deep connections between fans and the client brand. Our goal is to expand their reach into new territories and ensure global supporters feel part of the community, fostering real two-way dialogue that drives brand loyalty and long-term engagement.

Fourth Wall's Laura Pioli

“Most sporting organisations have hugely passionate internal teams who know their industries inside out, and live and breathe sport every day. We help them by becoming an extension of their team, arming them with technology to create higher levels of engagement, and providing services to support in the acquisition, management and retention of fans across all club channels. We’re here to bridge the gap, harness passion and combine expertise to deliver initiatives that add measurable value and drive meaningful outcomes.”

Laura has a degree in Journalism and a Masters in Media and Marketing. She currently lives in Cambridge but is looking forward to relocating to Merseyside, working with the teams in the Bromborough and Liverpool city centre offices.

When not working, Laura loves writing, reading, running, arts and culture. She’s also a huge sports fan herself and has a passion for tennis, cycling and skiing.

Working with more than 50 sports clubs and federations across the UK and worldwide, Fourth Wall provides a full suite of services and systems to maximise fan engagement and reduce administration, delivered by a team with huge experience in the world of sports, and all underpinned by technology. Its technology arm, Alloc8, leads the field in cutting edge ticketing and venue control.