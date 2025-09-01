Liverpool’s growing economy could spur generation of savvy investors

Liverpool is the United Kingdom’s fastest-growing city economy, and the strengthening outlook on Merseyside is helping to provide more residents with the opportunity to build investments with greater confidence.

With an astonishing growth rate of 20%, Liverpool is reaping the rewards of its significant expansions in the logistics, software development, and business support services sectors, and locals stand to benefit from the infrastructural improvements and more lucrative career opportunities that come with a city on the rise.

Although challenges like the productivity gap and child poverty remain a cause for concern, there’s widespread optimism that Liverpool City Region’s ‘Plan for Prosperity’ is paying off, and is driving inclusive growth that’s empowering more individual wealth and opportunity across Merseyside.

Liverpool is joining a national wave of renewed retail investor appetites, as recent stock market investment trends have delivered lucrative returns for individuals in the United Kingdom.

According to statistics provided by the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, 53% of retail investors are now optimistic about their investments over the next twelve months, a figure that’s climbed significantly from the 42% recorded in May 2025.

Additionally, 40% of investors are intent on increasing the amount of money they invest over the next year, while younger investors have been the most confident when it comes to increasing their investments, with 52% of 18-29-year-olds and 56% of 30-39-year-olds planning to build on their strategies.

The survey also found that 51% of respondents claimed that they would use a UK Growth ISA should the savings account be introduced by the government.

Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) have become a key investment strategy in the United Kingdom, with almost £750 billion held in ISAs by adults and a further £9 billion among children who hold Junior ISAs.

With more than 4,000 ISA millionaires in the UK to date, the investment strategy is winning more appeal among younger investors, and with no capital gains or income tax to pay on any profits made, these savings accounts can hold plenty of benefits for retail investors with more liquidity in Liverpool.

ISAs also provide access to investments in the form of Stocks and Shares ISAs, as well as more stable returns in the form of fixed-rate Cash ISAs.

However, with the ongoing tech and AI boom that’s not only driving markets higher but also spurring growth throughout Liverpool, Stocks and Shares ISAs have emerged as a particularly lucrative investment, with data showing an average 11.86% return over a 12-month period ending on the 1st of February 2025. In contrast, Cash ISAs returned an average of 3.8% over the same time span.

Liverpool City Region’s Plan for Prosperity is intent on building on the region’s economic strengths in a way that can help to support residents to build a sustainable income that can be allocated to investments.

The plan hinges on engagement with local communities and businesses while adapting to the socio-economic landscape in the wake of the pandemic for the region, with an emphasis on growing personal health, wealth, and opportunities for the 1.6 million residents in the city and surrounding areas.

Crucially, the plan revolves around supporting households by tackling barriers preventing residents from gaining the education, training, and employment opportunities they need to grow their wealth.

At a time when the city’s economy is thriving, empowering locals to build their wealth alongside industrial regeneration will be the key to embracing tangible change for Liverpool communities. It’s this commitment to equality that can help more residents to act on their investment ambitions and secure their financial future.

While many UK adults are expressing an interest in investing and opening ISAs, there appear to still be severe hurdles in their financial literacy to overcome.

Despite the recent strength shown in the stock market in the UK and US, just 17% of adults in the United Kingdom have never heard of a Stocks and Shares ISA. Additionally, 25% of those who have heard of the investment product claim that they don’t know anything about it.

Almost 1 in 5 (17%) UK adults have ‘never heard’ of a Stocks and Shares ISA, and a quarter (25%) who have heard of the investment product don’t know anything about it, new research from The Investment Association and Opinium has revealed.

Worryingly, a recent YouGov poll has shown that only 31% of British savers claim that they would be willing to invest in stocks and shares, suggesting that equipping individuals with the financial literacy they need to make confident investment decisions is imperative as their ability to build their wealth strengthens.

Fortunately, initiatives like Liverpool John Moores University’s FINCARE project from its Research Unit for Financial Inclusion are helping more adults to better understand their options when it comes to building their wealth.

It’s an exciting time to be a Liverpudlian with the city outpacing its counterparts to be the UK’s best-performing growth hub.

Liverpool’s growing prosperity is empowering more individuals than ever before to take their first steps in retail investing. With signs of strength in Stocks and Shares ISAs, there are plenty of opportunities for residents to build their wealth in a sustainable way, but local initiatives may need to focus more on improving financial literacy.

Merseyside is reaping the rewards of a Plan for Prosperity that’s already showing signs of success. By embracing investing, locals stand to reap the rewards of Liverpool’s newfound status as a tech and logistics hub.