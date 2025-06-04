Merseyside powerhouses shine in UK’s National Women in Business Awards

From fearless founders to life-saving charities, the 2025 EVAS finalists from Merseyside are making waves and changing lives.

From boardroom leaders and community champions to dynamic creatives and game-changing entrepreneurs, Merseyside women are once again making their mark on the national stage.

The 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAS), the UK’s largest celebration of female entrepreneurship, has revealed its newest cohort of finalists - and nine outstanding women from across the region are among them.

Representing a diverse mix of sectors and stories, this year’s Merseyside finalists are driving change in areas ranging from legal services to mental health, fashion to finance. Their businesses not only contribute to the local economy but also lead with purpose, innovation, and impact.

Employer of the Year Finalist, Donna Scully of Carpenters Group

Donna Scully of Carpenters Group in Birkenhead is a finalist in the Employer category. As a leading provider of insurance and legal services, the business delivers fully outsourced claims solutions in partnership with insurers, brokers, and MGAs across the UK.

In Liverpool, three women have earned a place in the finals. Allison Furlong of Alfie’s Squad has been shortlisted in the Not For Profit category for her work supporting children and young people bereaved by suicide. Through peer support and inclusive activities, the charity builds connection, reduces isolation and supports families during their most difficult times.

Katie Bowater is representing the Young Entrepreneur category with her business, the Young Entrepreneurs Club. This vibrant hub supports 18–35-year-old founders through networking, wellbeing and social events, tackling the isolation often felt in the early stages of business. Kristina Castellina, a serial entrepreneur with multiple ventures including Empress Hall and Castellina Investments, is a finalist in Professional Services.

A bestselling author and property mentor, Kristina built a multi-million pound portfolio from scratch and is now regenerating homes and holiday properties across the Fylde Coast.

Inspirational Woman Finalist Jessica Gallier-Booth of The Martin Gallier Project

Also in Liverpool, Maria Malone of Movema has been recognised in the Health & Wellbeing category. Her award-winning charity uses world dance to empower underserved communities, promote unity, and train underrepresented artists, with a focus on decolonised dance practices.

Southport’s Debbie-Lyn Connolly-Lloyd has made the finals in the New Business category. DL Models helps diverse aspiring models enter the fashion industry with confidence, resilience, and a focus on developing mind, body, and spirit.

In St Helens, Andrea Newton of Confident Conversations is a finalist in the Inspirational Woman category. Her business supports people in having honest, courageous conversations, especially around topics that are uncomfortable but critical. Andrea’s mission is to empower people to speak up, because conversations can change and even save lives.

The Wirral is home to two more finalists. Jessica Gallier-Booth of The Martin Gallier Project has also been shortlisted in the Inspirational Woman category. Her charity provides suicide intervention, prevention and postvention support, and has carried out over 40,000 life-saving interventions across the North West. Magdalena Cholewa of Compliancy Group is a finalist in the Scale Up category. Her consultancy simplifies business compliance with a focus on accessibility and risk reduction, enabling small and growing businesses to thrive through tailored expert support.

Not For Profit Finalist, Allison Furlong of Alfie’s Squad

These finalists are part of a powerful network of 144 women from across the UK who have reached the final stage of the EVAS. Now in its 14th year, the awards recognise female-led businesses of all sizes and sectors; from social enterprise to global retail, artisan producers to cutting-edge tech firms.

Last year's EVAS Business Woman of the Year, Kristina Hutchinson-O'Neill of Join Talent said "Scaling a business isn’t safe, tidy, or polite. It’s gritty, bold, and relentless - exactly the kind of energy we back and support! For that reason we are delighted to be supporting the amazing female led businesses competing for the EVAS Scale Up Award 2025."

This year, 25% of entrants have a turnover of £1 million or more, with a further 5% exceeding £10 million - figures that surpass the UK average and reflect the extraordinary scale and ambition of female founders.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAS, said: “This proves what we’ve always known. There’s a huge, untapped potential in female-led businesses. These figures show that when given the opportunity and support, women scale, succeed, and lead with impact. The EVAS is proud to be bucking the trend and championing women who are doing just that.”

The next stage includes interviews with an independent judging panel, a public vote, and a high-energy #EVAS2025 social media campaign. Finalists will also be invited to participate in a special reception at the House of Commons to celebrate with past winners, business leaders, and policymakers.

The awards will culminate in a glittering ceremony at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Friday 26 September, where the Outstanding Achievement Award will also be presented.

To view the full list of 2025 finalists and discover more about this year’s celebration, visit www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk