North Liverpool artist Olivia Boileau offers modern-day twist on traditional women’s weaving groups

Accessible tufting workshops create therapeutic, safe spaces Liverpool: Anfield-based artist and founder of wellness textiles company Hunkneebunknee, Olivia Boileau, is launching accessible tufting workshops designed to provide a welcoming space for women to connect through creativity.

Tufting, a traditional textile art that creates a raised pile on fabric, became Olivia’s personal tool for managing her mental well-being after she taught herself the craft during lockdown. Diagnosed with ADHD, she discovered the therapeutic benefits of the repetitive process and now shares them with others through her workshops.

Drawing on the historical significance of textiles as a medium for female connection and communication, Olivia’s workshops offer a modern take on this tradition. Just as women once gathered to weave and sew, participants will come together to learn the art of tufting in a supportive, communal setting, fostering a sense of community and shared creativity.

To celebrate, Olivia is partnering with Kitty’s Laundrette to bring these workshops to North Liverpool, making shared creativity more accessible to all. Kitty’s is a community-driven space named after Kitty Wilkinson, the 19th-century pioneer who opened her home for public washing, leading to the UK’s first washhouse. Inspired by her legacy, Olivia’s workshops aim to make creativity more accessible, offering a safe, welcoming environment where people of all skill levels can explore tufting, connect, and relax.

Olivia, who blends medieval feminine narratives with anime aesthetics in her tufted works, says:

“Textiles have always been a catalyst for both societal and personal well-being. The repetitive nature of tufting can act as a form of mindfulness, helping to reduce stress and anxiety.I wanted to create a space where people can experience that while building a community.”

Each workshop is tailored to the needs of participants, ensuring a comfortable and engaging experience for all skill levels. Whether attending solo or as part of a group, participants receive personalised guidance and support.

The demand for accessible art experiences in North Liverpool is evident. Olivia’s first workshop sold out a week and a half in advance, showing there is an appetite from the community for such events.

For more information on upcoming workshops, visit https://www.hunkneebunknee.com/ or follow @hunkneebunknee on all social platforms..