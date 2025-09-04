North West bed retailer up for National Online Award

Independent retailer Land of Beds has been shortlisted for Online Bed Retailer of the Year at the prestigious 2025 National Bed Federation (NBF) Awards.

The family-run business, which has been helping generations of customers sleep better for over 50 years, continues to go from strength to strength, operating two stores in Cheshire and Greater Manchester.

This latest recognition comes after Land of Beds was Highly Commended in the NBF Awards last year.

Mike Murray, Managing Director at Land of Beds, said:

"We’re thrilled to be recognised once again for our dedication to delivering the best for our customers. Everything we do is driven by our mission to help as many people as possible to sleep better, and this achievement is a real testament to the passion and hard work of our amazing team."

The winners will be revealed at the NBF Bed Show Gala Dinner later this month.

