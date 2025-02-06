Northstone Secures Contracts and submits Planning Application for 242 New Homes in Bromborough

Northstone, a leading North West housebuilder has submitted its Reserved Matters Application and successfully exchanged contracts with Wirral Council for the development of 242 new homes on a former Ministry of Defence site in Bromborough.

This follows the Outline Planning Permission granted in December 2022, marking a significant milestone in the regeneration of a brownfield site that has been vacant for more than 20 years.

The mix tenure development of 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes will also include 20% affordable housing ensuring a diverse and inclusive community. Northstone's commitment to sustainability and high-quality living is reflected in the enhanced specification offered at Bromborough, which will integrate Future Homes Standard features throughout the scheme. These enhancements include Air Source Heat Pumps (ASHP), a fully electric infrastructure, and an advanced fabric-first approach to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Thanks to the proactivity of Wirral Council who realise the value of regeneration partners like Northstone, the first completions are anticipated as early as Spring 2026 and the development will include on-site public open spaces and play area to foster community engagement and encourage outdoor recreation.

Craig Nutter, Managing Director at Northstone said: “Northstone remains dedicated to delivering high-quality homes that meet both current and future living needs. This development not only regenerates a previously underutilised site but also aligns with the company’s vision of creating sustainable and well-connected communities.

“This marks the first of our contracts for this year but we are firmly in the market for new sites across the North West and whilst much of the pipeline to date has been from the Peel portfolio our sights are now firmly on growing beyond that as this contract demonstrates. We look forward to fostering new contacts and nurturing existing relationships to continue on our journey providing mixed tenure communities with homes for sale, rent or shared ownership and also working with investors and RP’s to deliver choice and affordability.”

Bromborough is a development offering open market sales but speedy provision of much needed new, warm, sustainable homes working with Northstone’s chosen partners; delivering high-quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of our communities while also addressing the urgent need for sustainable living solutions.

In addition, Bromborough also offers excellent connectivity to local amenities, transport links, and Croft Retail Park, providing convenience for future residents.

For more information on this development and updates on progress, please visit www.northstone.co.uk