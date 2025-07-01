One of Scotland’s Largest Environmental Consultancies Expands in England with New Liverpool Office

Highlights: • Arthian opens Liverpool office to support expanding project portfolio in England • Move strengthens flood risk, planning, and environmental capability in North West region • Office to be led by Josh Rigby, who brings specialist expertise in flood risk and drainage • Expansion supports Arthian’s ambition to become the premier mid-sized UK consultancy • Group continues strategic recruitment drive across 17 offices UK-wide

Glasgow-headquartered environmental, engineering, and planning consultancy, Arthian Ltd (Arthian), has opened a new office in Liverpool, marking a significant step in the company’s continued expansion across the UK. The move follows the recent merger of leading Scottish firms Mabbett and IKM Consulting, which created one of Scotland’s largest multi-disciplinary consultancies, employing over 200 staff.

The new Liverpool hub strengthens Arthian’s position in England and expands its capacity to support clients with specialist flood risk, environmental assessment, and infrastructure services across the North West and beyond.

Commenting on the new office, Arthian CEO, Derek J. McNab, said: “Establishing our Liverpool office is a natural next step in our growth journey. As Scotland’s second largest consultancy, we’re now focused on enhancing our presence across the UK, and Liverpool gives us a strong base to support clients in the North West and Midlands.

We’re already seeing demand for our integrated planning, engineering, and environmental expertise in the region, particularly around water management, regeneration, and sustainable development. This new office reflects our commitment to being a locally present, nationally capable consultancy.”

The Liverpool team will be led by Josh Rigby, an experienced flood risk specialist, who leads a growing technical unit focused on water and environmental resilience.

Josh Rigby, Liverpool Office Lead, commented: “Our team will bring market-leading capability in flood risk assessment, drainage strategy, and climate adaptation to clients across the North of England, with more capability to come. From major infrastructure schemes to planning support, we’re already building a strong pipeline of work and look forward to growing our presence and team here - watch this space!”

The Liverpool office is part of a wider growth strategy for Arthian, which now operates from 17 offices across the UK and Ireland and employs over 200 people. With its latest expansion, Arthian reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality consultancy services across the UK, enabling sustainable development, environmental improvement, and economic growth.