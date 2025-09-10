People-focused learning leader wins “Sales Coach of the Year” at 2025 Innovation & Excellence Awards

Wirral-born Samantha Lancashire, Founder of Creating Lightbulb Moments, has been crowned Sales Coach of the Year at the Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025, held at Gorse Hill Hotel & Spa, Woking.

Wirral born Samantha Lancashire, Founder of Creating Lightbulb Moments, has been named Sales Coach of the Year at the prestigious 2025 Innovation & Excellence Awards, held at Gorse Hill Hotel & Spa in Woking, UK.

The awards, organised by Corporate LiveWire, celebrate innovation and achievement across global industries, with Samantha being recognised for her bold, human-first, psychology-led approach to sales coaching, leadership development and behavioural change.

Samantha launched Creating Lightbulb Moments in March 2023 with a clear mission: to bin boring, tick-box training and replace it with dynamic, human-first learning experiences that actually stick. In just over two years, the business has gone global - working with clients from the UK and Ireland to Austin, San Francisco, Barcelona, Dubai, and beyond.

"Sales Coach of the Year" Samantha Lancashire pictured at the Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025.

“I was honestly gobsmacked to win,” said Sam. “This award feels like a nod to all the rebuilding, pivoting and resilience that’s gone on behind the scenes; especially after breaking my leg for the second time when I fractured my femur in late 2023. Recovery was brutal and meant rebuilding both myself and my business from the ground up. So to be recognised at this level - doing work I genuinely love - is crazy in the best possible way.”

Proven Results with a Human Touch

Sam’s approach blends strategic sales frameworks like MEDDICC and value-based selling with tools like Lumina Spark and Clarity4D to unlock mindset, self-awareness and performance.

She’s delivered high-impact programs worldwide - often from her own front room - working with teams from scrappy start-up companies to Fortune 500s.

Samantha Lancashire - pictured - always looking to create Lightbulb Moments

Clients credit her with boosting conversion rates, unlocking stalled pipelines, and helping to build stronger, more authentic sales cultures. In one example, her program helped a European tech team drive $8 million in revenue uplift across two quarters.

“What makes Samantha stand out - said the judging panel - is for her ability to blend commercial sales expertise with emotional intelligence. Her psychology-led coaching doesn’t just teach frameworks, it drives lasting behavioural change and not just measurable, but meaningful impact for her clients." The panel were particularly impressed by her innovative, human-first approach and the global results she’s achieved - both in her business and with her clients.

Recognition and Results Built on Resilience

In the past 12 months, Sam has been featured in national publications, picked up multiple awards and secured official CPD accreditation - adding more credibility to her already impactful training and coaching programs.

She believes that "the comeback is better than the setback," and builds this resilient-led approach into her sales and leadership development work.

Sam is also set to launch the Yes She Can Sprint. Starting 22nd September, Sam will host a free 5-day online sprint designed to help working women boost confidence, clarity and connection - without the burnout, in just 30 minutes a day.

For more information on her approach, or on the Yes She Can Sprint, connect with Sam on LinkedIn.