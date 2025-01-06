£230k funding boost to help digital transformation of Liverpool SME manufacturers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Made Smarter Adoption North West, the trailblazing digital technology adoption programme, has secured an additional £230,000 to help more Liverpool-based SME manufacturers access transformational technology.

The allocation from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) will fund at least 10 new companies to adopt technologies such as sensors, robotics and 3D printers to increase productivity, growth, create new high value jobs and support decarbonisation.

This cash boost is more good news for the business support initiative that will continue from April 2025 as part of the Government’s £16M commitment to expand into all English regions.

Made Smarter offers SME manufacturing and engineering companies access to technology advice, leadership and skills training, as well as grant funding for digital internships and technology projects.

Alain Dilworth, Made Smarter

Alain Dilworth, Programme Manager, said: “I am delighted that DBT have allocated a further £230k of in-year funding to Made Smarter Adoption North West. The majority will go towards supporting our strong pipeline of companies to adopt new digital tools to accelerate their digital transformation.

“The opportunity to be able to support more manufacturing and engineering SMEs is something we relish, and we urge those companies who have yet to make contact with us to do so.”

Made Smarter Adoption North West celebrates its 7th anniversary in January. The programme was created to accelerate technology adoption in SME manufacturing and engineering businesses lacking in-house resources and know-how. The programme is run by a team of 16 with expertise in manufacturing, technology and organisational development.

So far, the programme has engaged with 2,500 companies and offered technology advice to over 500 individual businesses. 330 of those have secured over £7m in grants to invest in 379 technology projects backed by £18m of their own money.

This £25m investment is forecast to create over 1,700 new jobs, upskill 3,200 existing roles, and add £267m GVA to the economy over the next three years.

Over 200 businesses have embedded new digital skills into their operations through Made Smarter leadership programmes, internships and other training opportunities. Half of the 75 digital internships placed with businesses resulted in permanent job offers.

The North West Adoption programme was the blueprint for current regional programmes operating in the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands, the East Midlands, and will be again for the new regions joining the programme in April 2025.

Donna Edwards, Director of Made Smarter’s North West Adoption Programme, said: “This additional funding package is testament to the positive impact that Made Smarter North West is having.

“Our programme has been designed specifically for manufacturers, offering specialist advice to help them select the right approach, level of investment and tools to grow and build resilience.”

“As we enter our 7th year, we are more determined than ever to reach more SME manufacturers across the sector to talk to them about the benefits of introducing new technologies and new digital skills.”