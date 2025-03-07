Regeneration scheme in Southport nears completion

The transformation of a former factory site in Southport is almost complete with the final phase of new homes now on sale.

It’s four years since Elan Homes began work to transform the 14-acre site of the former Philips Electronics factory on Balmoral Drive.

The vast majority of the 157 new homes at Balmoral Gardens have now been sold, with more than 140 properties occupied.

The homebuilder is encouraging potential purchasers to act now if they want to secure one of the final homes.

An example of the three-bedroom Fairford, similar to one of the final homes at Balmoral Gardens

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “We started work on site at Balmoral Gardens in late 2020 and released the first homes for sale in early 2021. The transformation from redundant factory site into a vibrant new community where people love living has been amazing. It really has changed beyond recognition. At the start of 2024 we’d sold around 100 homes and now on the final countdown with just six properties available.

“We’ve built a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, attracting a mix of first time buyers, families and downsizers. Most of our homeowners are local people, from Churchtown and the surrounding areas, but we’ve also welcomed those who’ve relocated to Southport for various reasons. It will be the end of an era when the final homes are sold and occupied as it’s been a hugely popular development, consistently achieving a high sales rate.”

While some house types have sold out, there are four styles of homes with three bedrooms and three designs with four bedrooms. Current prices start from £269,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Ripley.

“Part of the appeal of our new homes in Southport is that they offer an energy efficient solution to modern living,” Marie added.

A street scene of homes at Balmoral Gardens in Southport

“It’s estimated that those who make the switch from an older property to a new home, like those at Balmoral Gardens, could save £979 a year on heating, lighting and hot water – that’s a saving of around 50%*.”

Located on Balmoral Drive, in the Churchtown area, the new homes at Balmoral Gardens benefit from having schools, shops and other essential services within walking distance. The beach and Southport town centre are just a few miles away.

Show homes at the development are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/balmoral-gardens.

