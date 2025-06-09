SupplyWell's co-founder named finalist for ClimbUK 'Innovator of the Year' Award

SupplyWell is proud to announce that its Co-Founder and Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Dan Price, has been named a finalist for the ClimbUK Innovator of the Year award. This prestigious recognition highlights Dan’s visionary leadership and transformative impact on educational technology across the UK.

A true pioneer in the field, Dan Price has been instrumental in building and shaping SupplyWell’s platform — a comprehensive solution that redefines how schools approach staffing, resourcing, and wellbeing. His innovative thinking and relentless drive have not only powered the company’s growth but have also delivered real-world improvements for educators and learners alike.

Dan’s most recent breakthrough, SupplyWell’s AI-Powered Absence Audit, exemplifies his ability to solve complex problems with simple, intelligent solutions. By leveraging AI, Dan empowers schools to gain deep insights into staff absence data, uncovering trends and triggers that were previously hidden. This innovation enables early intervention, enhances operational planning, and delivers tangible cost savings to schools — all while supporting teacher wellbeing and student outcomes.

“Dan is a force for change. His work consistently challenges outdated systems and replaces them with smarter, more human-centred innovations,” said Michael Heverin, CEO and Co-Founder of SupplyWell. “The latest absence audit creation is just one example of how Dan’s ideas are reshaping education for the better.”

Beyond his technical expertise, Dan’s unique ability to combine strategic foresight with marketing and product insight has positioned SupplyWell as a trusted partner for hundreds of schools. His leadership has helped the company win multiple awards, most recently being named an Official 2025 Tech Climber by Tech Climbers Liverpool, and Dan’s vision continues to keep SupplyWell at the forefront of EdTech innovation, delivering real impact where it matters most.

ClimbUK’s Innovator of the Year award celebrates individuals who are creating meaningful change in their industries. Dan’s nomination is a testament to his relentless pursuit of progress and his commitment to building a fairer, smarter future for education.

The winner will be announced at Climb25, taking place in Leeds this July, where the UK’s most forward-thinking leaders and changemakers in business and innovation will come together to celebrate excellence and impact.