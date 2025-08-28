Tea Factory toilet humour brings a smile to global charity

The chaps at Urban Splash have just given the toilets at their Tea Factory building in Liverpool a makeover – so impressive, they’re now going worldwide… literally as the loos have been officially twinned with toilets in South Sudan and Mozambique.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team was so proud of their sparkling new facilities, they signed them up for the Toilet Twinning programme – a fancy way of saying these toilets now have pals overseas.

All 15 refurbished loos at the Tea Factory have been paired with toilets in South Sudan and Mozambique, and it’s for a seriously good cause. The programme encourages families to adopt healthy hygiene habits and supports them to build their own toilets using local materials. It’s potty training on a global scale!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest upgrade is just another splash in the company’s ongoing mission to keep their commercial portfolio fresh, functional, and fit for tenants.

Feargal McKenna, Marketing Manager at Urban Splash, so excited to show off the new toilets, he couldn’t keep a lid on it!

Urban Splash colleague Pete Hadifield said: “We’re flushed with pride to refurbish these toilets and seat them alongside facilities across the globe. It’s about more than just bricks and mortar – it’s about supporting communities and making a real splash in people’s lives.”