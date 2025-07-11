Terri Brown Joins Altitude as PR Lead, Strengthening a Powerhouse Leadership Team Driving Female Entrepreneurship Forward

Altitude, the pioneering business experience designed to support, celebrate, and recognise today's generation, and inspire the next generation of female business owners, proudly announces the appointment of local entrepreneur, Terri Brown, as PR Lead, joining the newly formed leadership team under the direction of founder Jenni Donato.

As founder of Terri Brown PR, Terri brings a wealth of experience in elevating brands through powerful storytelling and strategic media placement. Her new role at Altitude will focus on amplifying the organisation’s voice across media and industry platforms, shining a spotlight on the extraordinary work being done to support women in business.

"Terri’s passion for empowering women through visibility aligns perfectly with Altitude’s mission," said Jenni Donato, who remains at the helm of Altitude as Lead for Strategy, Vision & Sales. "Her expertise in PR will be instrumental in ensuring the world hears about the impact we’re making and the incredible women making it happen."

Terri joins a dynamic and purpose driven leadership team working together to scale Altitude’s reach and results:

The newly appointed leadership team at Altitude

Katie Spreadbury, Marketing Lead, is crafting a bold, unified strategy to boost visibility and attract aligned clients.

Kayleigh Provins and Emma Jenkings, Co-Mindset Leads, are embedding deep mindset work into the experience through DISC profiling and assertiveness coaching.

Cat Googe, Implementation Lead, is focused on removing friction and turning insight into action for clients.

Rachel Adie, Team Operations & People Manager, is nurturing the team’s internal culture and overseeing operational excellence.

Terri Brown takes on a new leadership role

“This leadership team brings incredible energy, expertise and heart to the Altitude mission,” Jenni added. “Together, we are creating an experience that not only grows businesses but grows the women behind them. We’re thrilled about what’s next.”

With this powerful team in place and Terri Brown leading the charge on visibility, Altitude is poised for its most impactful chapter yet, empowering more female founders to rise, thrive, and be seen.