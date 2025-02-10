Liverpool salon Voodou has been named Europe’s top salon by global haircare giant Wella for its outstanding success with Shinefinity - a revolutionary gloss treatment tipped as the next big thing in hair.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voodou, part of the city’s style scene since 1976, has outperformed salons across the continent to take the top spot for Shinefinity treatments, helping drive its rapid rise in popularity. Often described as ‘glass hair’ for its ultra-reflective, high-shine finish, it offers a damage-free way to elevate colour and in 2024 alone, the team transformed an impressive 22,644 inches of hair with the treatment.

Rob Webb, founder of Voodou, said: “Being named Europe’s top salon by Wella, a brand with such global influence, for the use of this treatment is incredible for us and for Liverpool. Shinefinity is a completely new approach to hair gloss, and leading the way with it shows how much our team and clients love trying something fresh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our city has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to creativity and trends, and this isn’t just big news for us - it’s big news for Liverpool. This recognition really puts the city at the centre of the haircare conversation.”

Voodou

Based on Bold Street, Voodou spans three floors, offering a dynamic space where creativity and expertise come together. Since opening its first salon five decades ago, it has become a firm fixture of Liverpool’s style scene. Known for pushing boundaries, the salon has built a loyal following by introducing bold colour trends and, more recently, men’s perms, hair replacement systems, and a barbering experience that goes beyond the traditional barbershop.

“We aren’t like other barbers,” added Rob. “Voodou’s barbering services go further than just cuts - we offer colouring, perms, and hair replacement treatments, giving clients the chance to transform their style completely. Whether it’s a subtle tweak or a bold new look, we do things differently.”

The demand for Voodou’s services continues to grow, with hair replacement systems giving clients a confidence boost. Over the past year, the team has already repurposed over 100,000 strands of hair through fitted systems, helping clients achieve a natural and seamless result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voodou’s Shinefinity expertise has even earned national recognition, with the team invited to London to present as official spokespeople for the brand. This opportunity highlighted their role as industry leaders and their commitment to staying ahead of trends.

Voodou. Vicky Buckley General Manager, Rob Webb Owner and Founder and Christine Valiant Financial Controller

To celebrate the achievement, Voodou is giving away 300 free colour treatments - but they won’t last long. To claim, clients must download a voucher from the website before booking.

The salon’s membership scheme also offers exclusive perks for loyal clients, making it easier than ever to maintain bold, statement-making hair year-round.

Rob added: “At Voodou, it’s never just about following trends as we want to set them. Being named Europe’s top salon by Wella shows how far we’ve come, but it’s also motivation to keep evolving and offering our clients something unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liverpool deserves to be known as a leader, not just in hair but in creativity across the board.”

For more information, to book an appointment, or to grab your free colour voucher, visit www.voodou.co.uk.