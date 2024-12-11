Timber merchant Edmund A Stephens expands operations with NatWest support

Merseyside-based firm purchases new site in Bromborough following seven-figure funding deal.

Family-run timber merchant Edmund A Stephens Ltd has acquired an additional site to expand its operations following a seven-figure funding package from NatWest.

The business, which is one of the North West’s leading timber merchants, supplies a range of timber products to the building industry including fencing, decking, packaging and flooring. Edmund A Stephens also provides bespoke cutting services using the latest technology.

Edmund A Stephens is based in Bootle, Liverpool near the Liverpool Docks and opened its first site in Bromborough four years ago to support its expanding customer-base in Chester and North Wales.

This latest acquisition, another site in Bromborough, will continue to support the business’ growth plans.

Established in 1978 by Edmund and Linda Stephens, the business is managed by their son Mick Stephens who has been running the business alongside his wife and two sons.

Mick said: “For more than four decades, we have been providing a range of timber products to customers to fit their needs. My parents shared their expertise and passion for their business with me, and I am continuing in that tradition today, working alongside my wife and children to further develop the business, and also explore other opportunities.”

In addition to running Edmund A Stephens, Mick and his nephew have founded Paragon KBB – a home improvements firm specialising in bespoke kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms.

As one of the UK’s biggest banks for small businesses, NatWest works collaboratively with customers to understand their needs and help them find solutions to support their businesses as they grow.

NatWest has been supporting Edmund A Stephens for more than 40 years. Mick said: “The team at NatWest are very much a part of our wider business family. They understand the unique needs of our business and have been incredibly supportive of our business.”

Ruth Kirby, Senior Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: “Edmund A Stephens is a fantastic, family-run business. Mick and his family are ambitious about growing the business further, as this latest acquisition demonstrates, and we wish them every success with their expansion plans.”