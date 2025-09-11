'If this place didn't exist I wouldn't be a comedian' - John Bishop returns to Manchester's The Frog and Bucket

Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Liverpudlian comedian John Bishop has returned to Manchester’s The Frog and Bucket before his UK tour kicks off next month.

In an interview, John Bishop said: “I mean if this place didn’t exist to be honest with you, I wouldn’t be a comedian.”

He said: “I came in just looking for somebody to make me laugh and then I ended up getting on stage and everything led from that.”

Adding: “I appreciate that this place is still here massively.”

John Bishop is now embarking on his tenth stand-up tour John Bishop: 25, to celebrate his 25 year career.

To pay homage to where it all began, he will stop off at The Frog & Bucket in Manchester on Monday 13th October 2025.

Celebrate John Bishop’s return to The Frog and Bucket by getting yourself tickets for just £25.

