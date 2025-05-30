1 week to go: Liverpool charities invited to apply for funding from leading train operator with £100,000 made available

Long-distance train operator CrossCountry has announced that its Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF), to support community initiatives across the CrossCountry network, is now open for applications.

The refreshed grant scheme will open at intervals throughout the year – with the summer application period closing on Friday 6 June.

A total of £100,000 has been made available throughout the year for community projects that deliver tangible social and environmental benefits across the UK, including in Liverpool.

Candice Dos Santos Hodgson, Project Manager at CrossCountry, said: “We’re excited to launch the next Customer and Communities Improvement Fund and can’t wait to see what applications come in from communities across the country.

“We’d be delighted to hear from projects and groups looking to improve the communities served by the CrossCountry network, especially with an emphasis on social value and sustainability – if this sounds like you, please visit our website to apply.”

Since 1 April 2022, the Customer and Communities Improvement Fund has supported 30 different initiatives across the country, to a total value of over £550,000.

Applications to the fund can be made through an easy-to-complete online form. To find out more and to apply to the Fund, visit www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/customer-and-communities-improvement-fund.

For the first time this year, additional funding will be delivered by CrossCountry through its Biodiversity Improvements Projects (BIP) fund, which will support projects on and around the rail network that enhance biodiversity, improve access to nature and help the railway adapt to the changing climate. Applications to the BIP fund for this year can be made at www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/xc-community-hub/biodiversity-improvement-projects-fund