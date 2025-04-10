113th anniversary of Titanic tragedy to be commemorated in Liverpool this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 113th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, which tragically claimed 1,504 lives on her maiden voyage, will be commemorated in Liverpool this weekend as members of the British Titanic Society gather in the city for their annual convention.

From Friday 11th April to Sunday 13th April 2025, the society will host its convention at Liverpool’s historic Adelphi Hotel, welcoming hundreds of Titanic historians, enthusiasts, and relatives of Titanic passengers from across the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

Liverpool, often regarded as the spiritual home of Titanic, was the port where the ship was officially registered, and its maritime history remains deeply intertwined with the legacy of the ill-fated liner.

A whole host of events remembering the Titanic tragedy will take place across the city this weekend.

A major highlight of the 2025 convention will be an exclusive maritime memorabilia valuation event, hosted by celebrity auctioneer Paul Martin, known for his role as the lead presenter on BBC’s Flog It!, alongside world-renowned Titanic artefact valuer Andrew Aldridge of Henry Aldridge & Son. The valuation session, open to the public, will take place on Saturday 12th April from 11:00am to 3:30pm in the Adelphi’s Derby Suite, offering locals and visitors alike the chance to uncover the stories behind their maritime heirlooms.

Delegates at the convention will also be the first in the world to view a new documentary about the creation of the 1997 James Cameron film.

David Scott-Beddard, Chairman of the British Titanic Society, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, “Liverpool’s connection to Titanic is profound, this was the city where the great liner was registered, and its legacy remains deeply embedded in local history. Following a successful convention in Belfast in 2024, Liverpool is the perfect setting for our 2025 convention, and we are eager to meet people from across the city who have personal connections to the Titanic story. Who knows what incredible stories, family heirlooms, or ‘lost’ maritime memorabilia might be uncovered? Every item has a story to tell, and we can’t wait to hear them.”

On the morning of Sunday 13th April, a memorial wreath laying ceremony will take place at the city’s Titanic memorial adjacent to the pierhead in front of the iconic Liver Building, with people coming together to reflect on the enormous tragedy and those affected.