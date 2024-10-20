1920s Liverpool Comes Alive in Supernatural Thriller 'Stranger in the Mind'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When Liverpool’s most vulnerable fall into comas and die at an alarming rate; Liverpool’s first female detective races against time to unravel the truth, before it’s too late.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The streets of 1920s Liverpool are far from quiet in Stranger in the Mind, the promising debut novel from James Berrywood and Steven Aspen. Blending elements of supernatural suspense, historical crime, and psychological drama, this novel introduces readers to a Liverpool they’ve never seen before.

Set against the cities historic backdrop, Stranger in the Mind centres around Detective Amelia Dei. She must solve a series of ‘coma cases’, and she faces not only scepticism (read misogyny) from her male colleagues but also the chilling influence of a sinister psychiatrist, Doctor Arron Knight, who harbours dark secrets of his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Amelia delves deeper into her investigation, she uncovers a disturbing pattern that ties the victims to a supernatural realm, where choices between life and death are not as straightforward as they seem...

Stranger In The Mind

With a powerful blend of historical detail and eerie atmosphere, Stranger in the Mind captivates readers who enjoy supernatural thrillers, mysteries, and period dramas. Stranger in the Mind marks the beginning of The Umbra trilogy—a series where the shadows of Liverpool conceal far more than the city’s past. Join Amelia as she navigates not only crime and corruption, but a terrifying world where the supernatural is very real.

A word of caution: this work includes non-graphic depictions of violence and a scene that features sexual assault, as well as the exploration of mental health crises. Due to the time in which it is set, the book also features homophobia and misogyny. Readers note this is not gratuitous, but essential elements of the plot.

About the Authors

Under their pen names, J.R. Berrywood and S.L. Aspen explore the darkest corners of the human psyche, drawing on a deep love of historical fiction and psychological suspense. Their shared passion for Liverpool’s vivid history and the complexities of the mind come alive in this thrilling debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stranger In The Mind

Stranger in the Mind takes readers on a journey through the grim realities of early 20th-century medicine and mental health, while adding supernatural elements that challenge both characters and readers.