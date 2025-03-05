25 businesses representing the North West at Europe’s biggest security event

The largest security event in Europe is making its triumphant return to the NEC this April, with 25 businesses representing innovation in the sector for the North West.

Held between 8th April & 10th April, The Security Event aims to educate smaller businesses and industry professionals in all forms of security including; cyber security, artificial intelligence, lone working and many more.

More than 16,500 visitors are expected to attend the three day event, showcasing the world’s leading security brands, offering opportunity to source the latest products, technologies and solutions, whilst networking and meeting face-to-face with key experts from across the industry.

One of the exhibitors is TRADEiD from Stockport. TRADEiD is Europe's largest trade-only distributor of photo ID, card printing and access control products.

The Security Event

Meanwhile, Skills for Security from Warrington is partnering with WorldSkills UK at the event to host the National Qualifiers for the Electronic Security and Fire competition. This event will feature 36 of the UK's most talented apprentices competing over three days, showcasing their skills in a fully immersive and interactive zone dedicated to the security engineers of tomorrow.

Audiebant, the UK’s leading expert in audio, visual, and mobile communication solutions for the Education, NHS, Local Government, and corporate sectors will be at the event, showcasing their mass communication and lockdown solutions. The Lancashire based firm's technology directs people to safety during emergencies.

Josh Dean, Chief Executive Officer at Audiebant, said: "The Security Event 2025 offers a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with like-minded individuals within our sector, showcase our extensive range of services, and share advice with guests throughout the three-day event.

"The NEC will be a hive of activity once again and we can't wait to share the space with some of the world’s leading brands and market leaders."

Tristan Norman, Group Event Director of the Nineteen Group, added: “It feels like year on year the security sector finds new and exciting ways to innovate itself, and with the growth of AI this feels more apt than ever.

“This innovation is coming from all over the country and the world - seeing our event bring together the best minds and products and introducing key minds who else would have not necessarily met due to their location”.

The event covers the total Safety & Security Series; The Fire Safety Event, The Health & Safety Event, The Workplace Event, National Cyber Security Show and Professional Security Officer Live - spanning the entire buying chain of the safety and security of people, property and assets.

Over 450 industry leading exhibitors are in attendance showcasing 10,000+ security solutions, with live demonstrations of the latest products and technology. Key features focus on specific emergency tech challenges and requirements, providing insights, strategies and advancements from leading experts in the sector.

