We have some amazing news about the lovely cat who has visited our college for a number of months.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have some amazing news about the lovely cat who has visited our college for a number of months. For a long time, we were told that the cat had a home locally, but just liked to visit us for company. Many of our students and staff fussed her, fed her daily and she had become part of the West Lancs family.

As the weather started to get colder, we were worried about her safety, so last Thursday our lovely staff member Jonathon decided to take her back to his own home and booked an appointment with the vets. The vet scanned her and found she was chipped and had a home….in Liverpool!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Rhubarb’ had gone missing 16 months ago at just 11 months old and despite posts on social media, her owner thought she had gone forever! Jonathan delivered Rhubarb safely home with her owner who understandably is over the moon – and look how happy Rhubarb is.

A Christmas Miracle at West Lancashire College

To Rhubarb’s ‘Mum’, please keep in touch we would love to hear how she is getting on. Thank you to all our lovely students and staff for taking care of Rhubarb, we will all miss her but we are so happy she is back where she belongs.

A HUGE thank you to Jonathon for this beautiful act of kindness and compassion – a real Christmas miracle right here in our college.