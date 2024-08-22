A day of celebration at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sense of relief and celebration is in the air today at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy in Crosby, part of the Pope Francis Catholic Academy Trust, as students received their GCSE results.

Mark O’Hagan, Headteacher, said: “Today is a day for celebrating all the successes and achievements we have seen across the school. The many smiling faces are testament to our dedicated and talented students, our hardworking and caring staff and supportive families.

“Behind nearly every grade sits a story of a student who has given their all to do their very best – and that is why we should celebrate the progress they have made as much as the brilliant results they have achieved.”

Among the smiling faces celebrating were students who gave their all and achieved top grades.

Arran, Sacred Heart Catholic Academy

Ben is taking home 8s in Maths and Physics and going on to study Maths, Physics and Computing at A Level. Isobel is celebrating a magnificent four 9s and five 8s and is off to study Biology, Chemistry and Maths with a view to studying Dentistry at university. Isobel offered some sage advice to incoming Year 11 students, saying: “Start revising as early as you can, don’t leave it until the last minute!”

Other good advice came from Amelie, who is off to study English Language and Literature, Photography and Art. She advised: “Don’t worry too much about how you’re going to do – don’t overly panic and stress about revision, create some balance! Revise little and often, starting early.”

Arran who is celebrating 8s in Maths, Biology and Physics advised all students to take advantage of the extra-curricular revision sessions that Sacred Heart offers, as did Lawrence who is off to study History and Criminology.

Mia-Rose was feeling relieved to have done well after all the nerves of exams, stressing that the future Year 11s should: “Revise for your mock exams! It saves you so much time before the actual exams as you’ll be all set up and prepared.”

O’Hagan added: “Everyone here today should be immensely proud of what they have achieved and we are looking forward to seeing many of our students continue on their educational journey.”