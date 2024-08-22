A day of pride and progress at The Salesian Academy of St John Bosco
Across the school, 90% of all subjects studied showed improvements in both progress and attainment measures – meaning that the results that pupils opened were noticeably higher than the previous year.
Sue Bourgade, Headteacher, said: “Our pupils have demonstrated their commitment to academic success, with significantly improved performances across a wide range of subjects. They are testament to the dedication and hard work of our pupils, and the expertise and care of our teachers and support staff.
“We have also seen a number of our pupil excel in subjects such as English, Religious Education and our suite of vocational qualifications, and as a result many are going on to their first choice colleges, sixth forms and apprenticeships. We are incredibly proud of their resilience and accomplishments and look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in their future endeavours."
The results are a further indication of the exciting future that The Salesian Academy of St John Bosco, which is part of the Pope Francis Catholic Academy Trust, has.
Mrs Bourgade added: “The class of 2024 has raised the bar with their achievements, but we still have huge aspirations for what we want to achieve as a school.
“With a new school building in the pipeline and continued investment in our education infrastructure we are only going to continue to strengthen and move forward with real pace and purpose.”
