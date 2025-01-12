A family equation - Liverpool maths teacher inspires professor to publish a novel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professor Paul Crawford tells us how visiting his son Owen studying at Liverpool University encouraged him to persevere in publishing his second novel. It worked. The Wonders of Doctor Bent will be out in February 2025 and is already gaining rave reviews.

After twenty-five years of writing non-fiction books and research papers, I had written a second novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent. My first novel, Nothing Purple, Nothing Black, which came out in 2002, had gained sparkling reviews from major writers such as David Lodge, Sara Maitland, Paul Sayer and Roy Porter. British film producer, Jack Emery at The Drama House had even decided to turn it into a film until serious illness took him and the company out of action. Back then, I had red carpet on my mind and a top literary agent on my case. Now, things were different. Something had changed during the many years of academic slog. Bland emails came back from agents with ‘not quite for us’ etc. I put the manuscript to one side and forgot about it.

Many months later, I went to see how my son was getting on with his course in mathematics and we sat supping Guinness in The Bridewell, the pub that was once a Victorian jail. With its connection to Charles Dickens, we got talking about words instead of numbers and I opened up to Owen about my frustration with the dormant novel. He took such an interest in my writing life and the novel that he convinced me to send it out again, this time directly to publishers. As soon as I returned home, buoyed by Owen’s validation, I got the latest version of Writers’ and Artists’ Yearbook and got busy. Within several weeks, I signed with a fabulous publisher!

In the novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, Jason finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a more humane and comfortable place, all while facing his own mental health challenges.

Paul Crawford is Professor of Health Humanities at The Institute of Mental Health

The novel draws on my many years of work at the Institute of Mental Health and advancing creative practices in the arts and humanities to improve people's minds and bodies.

If my son had not turned from numbers to words, the novel may still be in a drawer. Without this unexpected, family equation, there would not be these wonderful advance reviews:

"A beautifully written and engaging psychological thriller that will keep you thinking long after the final page. Paul Crawford’s The Wonders of Doctor Bent is a gripping exploration of mental health, morality, and the human psyche. With impeccable prose and a thought-provoking plot, this dark literary thriller not only captivates fans of the genre but also offers profound value to those with lived experience of or an interest in mental health, shedding light on the complexities of compassion and accountability."

Dr David Crepaz-Keay, Mental Health Foundation

Out 25th February 2025

“I loved the book! The Wonders of Doctor Bent is an engaging and entertaining novel. Readers who enjoy the way in which crime writers such as John Harvey and David Belbin have explored the seamier side of the city of Nottingham will very much appreciate Paul Crawford’s work, as will readers who enjoy the social observations of a novelist like Stanley Middleton. He has created two memorable central characters, and draws on his own real-life experience of health humanities and creative practice to draw us into his vividly realised version of life in the contemporary English midlands.”

Professor James Moran, Professor of Modern English and Drama, The University of Nottingham

"A brilliantly written thriller which draws us into the dire consequences of adverse childhood experiences. It poignantly reveals the potential for recovery."

Gene Beresin MD, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

“A moving tale of loss and love. Jason Hemp breaks down after his perfect brother is murdered and Dr Bent, an imperfect, thrill-seeking, motorcycle-riding healer, fights to transform the humiliating state of the public services. His revolutionary changes are undermined, and he is left wondering what it is all for, and resolves to repair his own dark wounds...”

Kam Bhui CBE, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Oxford

“If you like psychological thrillers that are well crafted and intriguing Paul Crawford’s book is a must read. The interplay between characters is superb. To borrow a Crawford line my ‘skin prickled’ with the twists and turns. It excels. It is realistic. It is honest. I can’t wait to see more of Doctor Bent…”

Ronnie Brown, author of Restless Souls, Unquiet Minds and Fragmented Bodies

The Wonders of Doctor Bent is available at Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, Waterstones, Foyles, Cranthorpe Millner, and all good bookshops.