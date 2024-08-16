A Level and CTech success for Sacred Heart Catholic Academy students
and live on Freeview channel 276
CTechs are vocational qualifications the same as BTechs, but run by a different examining board. As with BTechs, students can be awarded a Distinction*, Distinction, Merit or Pass.
Mark O’Hagan, Headteacher, said: “We are delighted to see so many Sacred Heart students do so well in their exams, realising their potential and laying the foundations for future success. This is an incredibly exciting moment in the lives of our young people and we are thrilled that so many of them are going on to further study or training.”
Subjects with some notable success rates include English Language & Literature, which saw 90% of students achieve coveted A*-C grades, and Maths, with over 50% of students achieving A*-B grades. CTech ICT and iMedia students also performed exceptionally well, with around 60% of students taking home D*-D grades.
Sacred Heart student, Abbie, is off to Newcastle University to study Dentistry after achieving two As in Chemistry and Biology and a B in Maths – although she is submitting this to be remarked after being only two points away from a third A grade!
Abbie said: “I’m feeling really relieved and ready to celebrate! I’ve worked hard to get to this point, there’s so much preparation to do in the way of research and interviews as well as exams and I’m really pleased to have achieved my goal.”
Other students celebrating today are:
- Lucy, heading to Liverpool John Moores University to study Pharmacy
- Ruby, heading to Edge Hill University to study Computing
- Lois, heading to Edge Hill University to study Computing
- Issy, also off to Edge Hill University to study Educational Psychology
- Ben who is off to the University of Liverpool to study Medicinal Chemistry
Ruby, another student preparing to attend Edge Hill University, will be studying study Adult Nursing. Ruby said: “I was so relieved to get my results and get into the course I wanted, and now I’m so excited for the future!”
One Sacred Heart student, Finley, did so well, achieving an A, B and C in Maths, Physics and Chemistry respectively, that he has been offered a place on two different courses at two different universities – Maths at the University of Leeds and Engineering at the University of Liverpool. A tough choice!
Nicole is off to Edge Hill University to study Psychology, said: “I’m really looking forward to university life, staying on campus and seeing everything that Edge Hill has to offer.”
Mr. O’Hagan added: “These fantastic results are testament to the dedication and hard work of our students who have really embodied our school vision, ‘Aspire not to have more, but to be more.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.