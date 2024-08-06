A new chapter for Sefton pet care business as new owner takes the leash

Six years ago, Petpals made its debut in Sefton, quickly winning over the community’s furry friends under the loving care of owner Sharren Redmond. Now, as Sharren embarks on new adventures, Suzie Mossman is stepping in to continue the legacy. With her deep passion for animals and a nurturing spirit, Suzie is excited to bring her personal touch to the much-loved local business.

“I’ve had a whole zoo of pets over the years,” said Suzie. “Growing up, we had dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and even chickens! It felt like we lived on a farm, thanks to my dad’s big heart for animals. We always took in any that needed a home.

“After my cat Minnie passed away three years ago, I started caring for other people’s pets – helping out friends and family and fostering a few along the way. I’ve done dog sitting and boarding, and I’ve fallen in love with all kinds of animals. If there’s a cat or dog on the street, you can bet I’ll be the first to say hello!”

Given Suzie’s lifelong experience in caring for animals, it is no surprise she decided to leave her job at the local council to turn her passion for animal care into her own business. “I spent 20 years working with Sefton Council, and while I enjoyed it, I felt like it was time for a change. I realised I wanted to do something that truly made me happy. Given my lifelong love for animals, starting my own pet business just felt like the perfect fit. I started exploring options like doggy daycare and other pet-focused opportunities.

“As fate would have it, my mum and Sharren’s mum are really close and often have coffee mornings together. During one of their chats, Sharren’s mum mentioned that her daughter was looking for someone to take over her business. I contacted Sharren, and we hit it off right away! It was clear to me that Petpals was the perfect match. Since then, I’ve completed all the required training and have been busy meeting the dogs, going on walks and doing cat visits to get acquainted with all the local pets before officially taking over,” explained Suzie.

“My family is so supportive, and if it wasn’t for my mum putting the feelers out for me to take over the business, none of this would have happened. I’m incredibly grateful.”

Petpals is the UK’s longest-established pet-care specialist, providing a variety of bespoke and award-winning services – from dog walking, pet sitting and pet taxis. Suzie, who is fully trained, insured, uniformed, and DBS checked, is ready to bring the top-notch care already associated with Petpals to Sefton, Crosby, Blundellsands, Waterloo, Brighton-le-Sands, Seaforth, Litherland, Thornton, Netherton, Lunt and Bootle areas. While it is still early days for Suzie as the head of the business, she is also already looking to expand into neighbouring Formby.

“I’m aware that I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill,” said Suzie. “Sharren has turned Petpals into a beloved fixture in Sefton’s pet community, and I’m eager to carry on that tradition of outstanding care. My goal is to ensure as many pets in the area get the attention they deserve, giving their owners the peace of mind that their furry friends are in excellent hands.

“The great news is that all the familiar faces – both the staff and the dog boarders – are staying on, so our clients will see the same friendly faces they’re used to, just with a new one joining the team. Petpals is like one big happy pet family, and I’m excited to get to know our current clients better and welcome new ones into the fold!”

To find out more about Petpals Sefton’s range of pet-care services, please visit: www.petpals.com/area/sefton