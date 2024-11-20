Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2008 the 1,000-year-old city of Liverpool was designated European City of Culture. The award accompanied a period of urban renewal which for good and bad left in its wake a century-old culture. The outcome was a wake to which Michael Walsh raised The Parting Glass.

Before the bulldozers moved in and the venture capitalists descended the acclaimed writer and poet penned an evocative tribute to a disappearing Liverpool. A world traveller, the lyricist was inspired by universal love and respect for his home city. He says, ‘We enjoyed a celebrity status.’

His verse captures the soul of Liverpool as it was before the city was transformed. 3,000 copies of A Sea Veneer of Merseyside and Believing of Liverpool were sold out in weeks

Cy Tucker Liverpool Group of Troubadors

In evocative verse A Sea Veneer of Liverpool and most importantly the people of Liverpool receive due tribute. Having bravely stepped out across the millennium bridge A Sea Veneer of Liverpool pays homage to a disappearing city.