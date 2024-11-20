A Sea Veneer of Liverpool

In 2008 the 1,000-year-old city of Liverpool was designated European City of Culture. The award accompanied a period of urban renewal which for good and bad left in its wake a century-old culture.

Before the bulldozers moved in and the venture capitalists descended the acclaimed writer and poet penned an evocative tribute to a disappearing Liverpool. A world traveller, the lyricist was inspired by universal love and respect for his home city. He says, ‘We enjoyed a celebrity status.’

His verse captures the soul of Liverpool as it was before the city was transformed. 3,000 copies of A Sea Veneer of Merseyside and Believing of Liverpool were sold out in weeks

Cy Tucker Liverpool Group of TroubadorsCy Tucker Liverpool Group of Troubadors
Cy Tucker Liverpool Group of Troubadors

In evocative verse A Sea Veneer of Liverpool and most importantly the people of Liverpool receive due tribute. Having bravely stepped out across the millennium bridge A Sea Veneer of Liverpool pays homage to a disappearing city.

