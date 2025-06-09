A third of British men take better care of their car than their health - but they're open to changing gears

New research from Movember reveals British men are more likely to care for their vehicle than their own health, prioritising booking MOTs (83%), renewing breakdown cover (73%), checking the oil or tyre pressure (66%) and even washing the car (62%) over discussing medical problems (54%) or taking action to safeguard their future (34%).

A third (34%) say they would rather answer questions about their vehicle than their physical or mental health, and more than half believe routine car admin and maintenance is easier than opening up about their health to friends (53%), medical professionals (66%), or anonymously online (48%).

But it seems many are ready to pop the bonnet on their health. Despite a third (34%) saying they are more likely to care for their vehicle than fill in a government survey about their health, more than half (52%) said they would if they knew it could improve their own health or that of someone else.

Almost two in five (37%) said they would be more motivated to do so if they knew it would help shape the future of men’s health in the UK. Nearly three quarters of men (70%) say they’d be more motivated to complete a health survey if it led to better healthcare advice from their doctor, and more than half (52%) would take part if it helped create more community-based support – like Men’s Sheds or sports programmes tailored for men.

Movember and Green Flag hit the streets with a roadside pit stop like no other – turning car trouble into a chance to talk about men’s health.

The time is now.

Movember is encouraging men to take action by filling in the government’s Call for Evidence survey, which will inform the first-ever Men’s Health Strategy in this country.

To mark the beginning of Men’s Health Week (9th June – 15th June), Movember, the world’s leading men’s health charity, is working with UK breakdown experts, Green Flag, to get England on the road to better men’s health.

Green Flag’s technicians will be supporting people who have broken down at the roadside and sharing information that gets people thinking about their health. They will share materials that includes a QR code linking to the men’s health survey, which people can complete should they wish.

The input and suggestions gathered could help shape policies for men, covering everything from GP care and early cancer detection through to mental health support and community care. Men’s health affects us all and this survey is open to anyone aged 16 and over, living in England.

Josh Morgan, Policy & Advocacy at Movember said: “Movember is on a mission to change the face of men’s health – but we can’t do it alone. With input from the public, we can ensure a future of men’s health in Britain with policies and initiatives that represent all men. We’re proud to be working with our community to drive real change for men across England.

“Survey results show that many men would be motivated to take part if they knew it could lead to better care from their GP and improvements in local community services – and it absolutely can! This is a unique opportunity for men to speak up, say exactly what they want, and know that government is listening.

“Now is your chance to take action. By taking just a few minutes to complete the government’s men’s health survey, you could help shape a future where healthier men support a healthier world. Together, we can steer the conversation in the right direction.”

Mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer – Movember is taking them all on. In the UK, three in four suicides are men, one in eight men will get prostate cancer, and testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men. Movember remains committed to investing in research, real-world programme delivery, and advocacy to ensure better mental health outcomes for future generations.

The Rt Hon Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and the Labour MP for Ilford North said: “It is shocking yet unsurprising that so many men are more likely to service their car than check in on their own health – that’s exactly what we want to change. We’re launching the first-ever men’s health strategy because too many men are dying early from preventable causes.

We want to tackle the real issues men face, from mental health to cancer checks. And we need to hear from men across the country – your stories, your struggles, your suggestions – so we can shape a plan that actually works. The more voices we hear, the better the outcomes will be.

It’s time to shift gear and start treating men’s health like the priority it is.”

Damon Jowett, Director of Roadside and Network Services at Green Flag said: “Our customers see the importance of purchasing breakdown cover for their vehicle to ensure it is protected, but from the research it is clear many of them are not putting the same emphasis on their own health. We are working with Movember to raise awareness of the importance of men thinking of their own health MOTs.”

Liam Godfrey, 25, Green Flag Technician said: “As a Green Flag technician, I meet people every day who have cover in place to protect their car. This campaign highlights that many men are prioritising their car health, but not putting the same focus on their own health and we are in a position to help drive change."

Nic Isfahani, 29, Green Flag customer said: “I was just expecting to get my car fixed at the roadside, but with the leaflet I was given was able to spend some time thinking about what I need to do to prioritise my health. It made me realise I’d never really thought about filling out something like the Call for Evidence survey - but knowing it could help improve care for men like me, I thought, why not? It’s 10 minutes that could make a real difference.”

Movember is making change, but it needs your help. Take the government’s survey to help better men’s health by 17th July 2025 at: https: consultations.dhsc.gov.uk/mens-health-strategy.