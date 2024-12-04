Abbot’s Lea School students shine at Virtual School and Children’s Services Awards.

Abbot’s Lea School proudly celebrated the achievements of its remarkable students at the Virtual School and Children’s Services Evening of Celebration, held in the historic St George’s Hall, Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious event recognised the resilience, dedication, and academic accomplishments of care-experienced and cared-for children and young people across the city.

Several Abbot’s Lea School students were nominated for their outstanding growth and achievements. Each nominee received a certificate and a voucher in recognition of their efforts, with one student receiving a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key figures in Liverpool’s education and social care sectors, including Jenny Turnross, corporate director of Children and Young People's Services, and Liz Parsons, cabinet member for Children's Services, presented the awards. Their involvement underscored Liverpool’s commitment to honouring and uplifting young people in care.

Each nominee received a certificate and a voucher in recognition of their efforts, with one student receiving a trophy.

Mrs Emily Tobin, deputy headteacher and designated champion for looked after children at Abbot’s Lea School, shared her joy for the students’ accomplishments. She said: “It was fantastic to see students from across the city being recognised for their wonderful achievements, and to witness our school being so well represented was heart-warming. Abbot’s Lea had the highest number of nominees from any school in the city, which is a testament to the strength and perseverance of our students.”

Mrs Tobin also highlighted the heartwarming atmosphere that defined the event, adding: “The joy on the students’ faces as they shared their moments with their loved ones added a layer of warmth and unity to the event.”

As students were recognised for their individual successes, they showed equal enthusiasm for their peers, reflecting the strong sense of community within Abbot’s Lea School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Tobin expressed her gratitude for the school staff who attended, saying: “It served as a powerful reminder of the special relationships formed at Abbot’s Lea School - relationships that foster the incredible progress our students make. These connections are what enable our students to thrive and reach their potential.”

Abbot’s Lea School students shine at Virtual School and Children’s Services Awards.

The event was a true celebration of not only personal achievements but also the partnerships between education and social care that help students grow.

Mrs Ania Hildrey, headteacher of Abbot’s Lea School, commented: “I am deeply proud of all our nominees and the journeys that have led them to this recognition. Their achievements serve as an inspiration, reminding us of what can be accomplished when students are supported every step of the way.”