Action-packed summer of fun awaits families at Gulliver’s World

If you’re looking for exciting ways to entertain the children this summer, Gulliver’s World has just the ticket for you!

The Warrington theme park, which is celebrating its 35th birthday this year, has lined up some fantastic, fun-filled activities and events for families over the next few months – and has new themed accommodation for guest to enjoy!

Dennis & Gnasher, those superstar characters from the Beano comic, will be appearing each day at intervals in the park until the end of September

Meanwhile, family favourite ride The Wriggler is back at Gulliver’s World with a brand-new look. The beloved ride, which has brought joy to generations of visitors and has been transformed by our amazing team, joins the other 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities on offer. These include The Pirate Ship, Desperado Drop, and animatronic dinosaurs, along with Gulliver’s Gears which opened last year – a car-themed area with two exciting rides; the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster, and Overdrive, a 360-degree thrill and one of Gulliver’s most daring rides.

And not forgetting that on Saturday, August 31st, Gully and Gilly Mouse and the gang will host a Summer Sparks Spectacular, when families can enjoy extra ride time with extended opening hours (10.30am-8.30pm) – all rounded off by a jaw-dropping fireworks display.

Day tickets to Gulliver’s World start at just £20 per person (on selected dates), and if you book early, you can save more money – with the best option being to book online at least two days in advance.

Adventure-seeking families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s into a memorable weekend stay have a range of accommodation options available, including the onsite hotel, which houses Unicorn, Cowboy, Sweetie and Pirate-themed rooms, and themed dens, lodges, and tipis in the Wilderness Wharf.

And great news for those wanting to extend their stay – Gulliver’s World has expanded its accommodation offering, with seven new holiday lodges now open in time for summer visitors.

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our new lodges, which are a result of a boom in overnight bookings. We want to offer our guests as many exciting options as we can, and the new themed accommodation is sure to be a hit.

“During the 35 years the park has been open, we have always tried to ensure we are offering great value for money for families and, given the increased cost of living over the last year or so, we are proud to say that we have managed to keep ticket prices at Gulliver’s World the same as they were five years ago. With the summer holidays just around the corner, we are gearing up for an influx of visitors and want to ensure families have an incredible time while visiting the park.”