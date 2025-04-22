Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dog treat Peamutt Butter has announced the winner for its nationwide hunt for a pooch resembling its famous ‘cheeky’ mascot.

A Liverpool border collie been named the face of Peamutt Butter and will appear in the dog food’s next marketing campaign.

More than 200 dogs from across the UK entered the online competition with just 26 dogs making it through to the semi-final.

One-year-old Peamutt Butter superfan, Oakley was shortlisted in the Northwest category for his loveable, cuddly ways before being crowned top dog. A big fan of digging holes, swimming and getting muddy – it was the dog’s cheeky smile which won the judges over.

All Smiles for winner Oakley in the hunt for the real Peamutt

Oakley lives with his owner Linda Rose in Speke, Liverpool.

The leading Manchester-based dog treat company was looking for a loveable “Peamutt-a-like”, but most importantly a dog with a cheeky or mischievous demeanour, to be the face of their brand.

The winner was chosen by a panel of dog lovers and experts; Manchester-based Dog trainer Janey Baker from Make Fetch Happen, Peamutt Butter’s MD Richard Duerr and head judge; celebrity TV vet and This Morning regular Dr Scott Miller.

The prize includes a celebratory professional photo shoot, a year’s supply of Peamutt Butter products and a £250 donation to a local dog charity of Oakley’s choice. His cute, fur-face will also feature on jars of Peamutt Butter in Summer 2025.

Celebrating being part of the the Peamutt Butter team, Oakley.

Oakley’s owner, Linda Rose said: “I absolutely ecstatic to have won the Peamutt Butter competition. Oakley has always been our pride and joy and we are very proud of him. After we received the news we danced around the room and got straight on the phone to tell the relatives. Oakley – of course – had some Peamutt Butter to celebrate.”

When asked why she thought her pooch had been crowned top dog, Linda added: “I think Oakley won over the judges because he has a cheeky smile. He is so lovable and has a mischievous personality. He makes everybody happy.

“We are so excited and counting down the days to when Oakley becomes the face of Peamutt butter.”

Richard Duerr, from Peamutt Butter, said: “We have had such an exciting response to the competition and found it very difficult to pick a winner as all the dogs were brilliant and have great stories. It is wonderful to welcome Oakley into our family.”

F. Duerr & Sons Manchester – established in 1881 – is a family business barking mad about the health and happiness of dogs. Famed nationwide for its household jams and marmalades, F. Duerr & Sons is the biggest producer of peanut butter in the UK.

Peamutt Butter was crafted by this family of dog lovers to ensure everyone in the family can enjoy the joys of the nutty treat. Peamutt Butter is the UK’s number one vegan peanut butter for dogs. Peamutt Butter recently launched Peamutt Balls, the perfect on-the-go nut snack for your dog.