AfPP appoints Zara Barnbrock as its Northwest Regional Lead

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zara Barnbrock, the newly-appointed Regional Lead for the Northwest for the Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP), wants to “give back” to the perioperative community and “help others become the best practitioners they can be.”

“AfPP has always been such a major support to me throughout my healthcare career, and it is massive for perioperative practitioners,” said Zara, Clinical Manager for Education and Development and Quality Improvement at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zara added: “I am delighted to be appointed as an AfPP Regional Lead as AfPP has always supported me to be the best practitioner I can be, and it offers the same support to all perioperative practitioners.”

Zara Barnbrock

Zara’s healthcare career started at the age of 17 as a Healthcare Cadet. After doing a placement in a hospital theatre, she “fell in love” with working in theatre and did her Operating Department Practice Diploma at Edgehill University.

Once qualified, Zara worked as an Operating Department Practitioner (ODP) and Senior ODP at the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospital NHS Trust and successfully completed a BSc Perioperative Practice degree. She is currently completing a Post Graduate Certificate in Higher Education for Healthcare Professionals.

Zara said that her underlying passion since childhood was to teach, and when the opportunity arose to become a Theatre Practice Educator at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust, she took it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always wanted to be a teacher, so it seemed the natural progression to become an educator. I love passing on knowledge and seeing people progress and grow.

AfPP appoints Zara Barnbrock as its Northwest Regional Lead

“Being an ODP is a fantastic role; you are the eyes and ears of the patient when they are at their most vulnerable. In many ways though I feel that ODPs are a completely hidden entity, and it would be good if their roles were recognised more widely.

“I am hoping that through my work with AfPP I can help facilitate this.”

Zara added: “I want to help educate perioperative practitioners and show them the opportunities that are available to them. AfPP offers such great educational resources and events, as well as massive support throughout your career. I have always looked to AfPP for guidance, and the organisation has been a real mainstay for me. I have always attended their webinars and conferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very proud to be part of AfPP and look forward to supporting colleagues and students as the AfPP Northwest Regional Lead.”

In her spare time Zara studies and ferries her young daughter to her many out-of-school activities.

The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP) is a professional organisation that has been providing support and guidance to perioperative practitioners for 60 years. AfPP plays a crucial role in promoting excellence in surgical practice by promoting education, networking, and innovation within the sector, providing members with access to a vast range of educational resources, online and regional events and advice on legal and ethical frameworks that impact their profession. AfPP’s mission is to ensure that all patients receive safe and effective surgery through the advancement of knowledge, standards, education, and research in all areas related to perioperative care. By working closely with healthcare professionals such as educators, nurses, operating department practitioners (ODPs), surgeons, and anaesthetists, AfPP strives to provide the highest quality of patient care and safety possible during operative procedures.

Find out more at www.afpp.org.uk