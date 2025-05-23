Agent’s whole team commitment to delivering powerfully good work secures place in prestigious Sunday Times list

Agent, an award-winning, full-service marketing agency with studios in Liverpool and Manchester, is celebrating securing a place in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list.

Team members completed a survey developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders and academics, team members which accurately monitors engagement, wellbeing and effort in the workplace.

To be placed in the list, companies must achieve a minimum overall engagement rating of 70%. Agent’s engagement rating was 82%, with an overall job satisfaction score of 88%, which is significantly more than the 76% national average. Additionally, 92% of respondents said they were proud to work for the organisation.

Agent was also rated as Excellent on each of the six steps to workplace happiness: reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, wellbeing, instilling pride and job satisfaction.

CEO and founder Paul Corcoran commented: “We are incredibly proud to have been named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for 2025. This is so important because it recognises the work of our team over the last 19 years in building a wonderfully warm, inclusive and high-performing culture here at Agent.

“Furthermore, we have been recognised by the Sunday Times because of the responses given by our team. With any team, it is vital to create brilliant places where everyone can do well. The results of this survey demonstrate just that.

“Thank you to our team, past and present, for making Agent one of the best places to work in the UK!” he concluded.