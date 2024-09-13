Alcedo Care forms partnership with Cheshire College

Alcedo to deliver practical care sessions to Health and Social students at the Ellesmere Port, Chester and Crewe campuses, enhancing their learning experience

Southport-based home care specialist Alcedo Care Group has confirmed its partnership with Cheshire College South and West.

With 11,000 students and 1,000 apprentices, campuses in Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester, Cheshire College South and West is renowned regionally for providing students with the skills, experience and qualifications that will prepare them for their future career.

With several Health and Social courses, each with the overarching objective of ensuring students understand what is required to make a real difference in people’s lives, Cheshire College South and West reached out to Alcedo Care, who have several branches close to the campuses, to provide greater understanding of the different types of roles a career in care offers.

Aprill Proffitt and Adam Garvey

A huge success, the two organisations sat down and discussed future opportunities, with a formal partnership created.

Bringing learning to life, and as a result of the partnership, the college has recently undergone renovations to include a ‘real life’ living room, bedroom and hospital ward at the campuses to match the work Alcedo does. As part of the partnership, Alcedo Care will now use these spaces to deliver bespoke practical sessions to for the Health and Social students, replicating the varying types of home care Alcedo carers provide.

Adam Garvey, Group Events Manger at Alcedo Care, comments: “With more and more people choosing to stay at home, rather than go into a care home, home care is growing rapidly so it is only right that students within the health sector are offered the opportunity to learn about home care.

“Our partnership with Cheshire College South and West is exciting and inspiring. We are thrilled to be able to demonstrate what our carers do daily, allowing the students the chance to understand the different styles and levels of care required. The ‘real life’ facilities are superb; they are the perfect place to interactively learn about home care.”

April Proffitt, Health and Social Assistant Director at Cheshire College South and West, adds: “Our students have access to industry-standard facilities to prepare them for a career in caring for others, so forming a partnership with Alcedo Care, who can provide informative practical sessions at our campuses, was an easy decision.

“To have a local, award-winning home care specialist provider teach our students, ultimately enhancing their learning experience and allowing them gather as much knowledge as possible on home care, is a huge benefit to the college and our Health and Social students.”

Adam concludes: “Having worked with universities and colleges for several years now, delivering talks on careers in care, I am really looking forward to the start of the new academic year at Cheshire College South and West.

“We have already invested significant time into our sessions and will link what we teach with the students’ curriculum, so that they can see first-hand the practical aspect and understand how the theory elements they have learnt will impact their career in care.”

The partnership agreed between Alcedo Care Group and Cheshire College South and West will mirror the college’s academic year.

If your college or university is interested in working with an award-winning home care provider, contact Adam at Alcedo Care on [email protected].

Multi award-winning, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025. Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the family-owned Group is also on a mission to continually expand its portfolio of quality home care services with a particular emphasis on complex care, mental health, live-in care, children’s services and young person’s crisis management residential homes. For further information, please visit www.alcedocare.co.uk.