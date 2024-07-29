Alcedo Care Group donates backpacks to Huyton schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alcedo Care Group has donated 65 backpacks to primary schools in Huyton, Merseyside.

Responding to a request from Merseyside Children’s Holiday Fund, the specialist homecare provider was pleased to donate the bright blue backpacks for use by pupils and staff at Park View Academy and Blacklow Brow for residentials, sports events and school trips.

Established more than 50 years ago, Merseyside Children’s Holiday Fund provides disadvantaged children from across Liverpool with an annual holiday to Colomendy Camp in North Wales. Supporting children across the region, the charity provides a bridge between schools, families and local organisations to deliver an excellent short holiday for those children most in need.

Park View Academy and Blacklow Brow were chosen through Merseyside Children’s Holiday Fund to receive the backpacks which will be used, among other things, by the schoolchildren taking part in the Colomendy Camp trip.

Alcedo Care donates backpacks to Huyton schools

Sturdy and robust, the backpacks were originally purchased by Alcedo Care for use by its busy regional team of carers to carry PPE, medical supplies and paperwork to their home visits across Merseyside. When the family-run business was approached with the request, it was only too happy to help with managing director Andy Boardman personally signing off on the donation.

He said: “We are only too happy to provide the backpacks and are grateful to Merseyside Children’s Holiday Fund for bringing the requirement to our attention. Supporting the communities in the areas in which we operate is incredibly important to us and we are delighted to be able to use our resources to help make a difference.”

Alcedo Care’s colourful mascot, Al, accompanied the team that dropped the backpacks off with Mr Damien Kenny, executive headteacher across both schools. He commented: “We will get great use out of the backpacks and are really grateful to Alcedo Care for donating them. Not only will they be used by the children heading off on the Colomendy Camp trip in August but they will also come in useful for pupils for school trips and overnight residentials next year.”

Chairman at Merseyside Children’s Holiday Fund, Ray Jones, added: “We really do rely on the support and generosity of businesses right across Merseyside to help us deliver this important annual trip and are grateful for all contributions, whether that is cash, equipment or time provided by our team of volunteers. We would not be able to deliver the trip without the support of everyone involved.”

Merseyside Children’s Holiday Fund has been nominated for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service and will find out if it has been successful later this year.

Award-winning, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.