Alcedo Care strengthens its marketing team in Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool home care provider expands its marketing team with a trio of appointments

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To support Alcedo Care’s future growth, its Southport-based marketing team has been strengthened with a trio of appointments; Andrew Cara as Graphic Design Manager, plus Regina Copado and Jialin Zhou as Digital Marketing Managers.

Andrew, from Southport, worked at Design Production & Installation for almost 20 years specialising in events, exhibitions and signage before joining Alcedo. In his new role, he is responsible for ensuring all brand assets are created the highest quality, both physical and digital, as well as creating a library of photography and videography of both clients and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the next 12 months, Andrew hopes to further his videography skills to a professional standard, keep up-to-date on latest graphic design trends and continue to learn new techniques and software, with a view to implementing these within all future Alcedo marketing campaigns.

Regina, Andrew and Jialin

Andy says: “I was attracted to Alcedo Care as I really admire and respect the company. They have ethos where ‘everybody matters’ and that is something I have not experienced in my career before.”

Regina has worked in digital marketing with companies across the globe. At Alcedo she will be tasked with developing and implementing marketing strategies for the Group, ensuring brand values reach as many people as possible. From digital advertising to website improvements and social media, Regina, who is originally from Spain but is currently living in Manchester, will work closely with all members of the marketing team to achieve Alcedo’s goals.

She says: “I wanted to work for Alcedo Care as I love helping people. I volunteer within my community and the chance to work for a company that cares for vulnerable people, enriching their lives, was perfect. I know I will find fulfilment in this role, watching clients meet the right carer and experience a richer, more independent life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jialin, who previously worked in high technology and clinical research industries, joins Alcedo Care to develop its digital marketing strategies and deliver campaigns for the company’s Live-In Care division. Her aim is to increase leads and enquiries for Live-In Care from digital channels, ultimately helping to expand the division.

From Wirral, Jialin adds: “My immediate objective is to use my digital experience and knowledge to help grow the Live-In Care division. Alcedo Care has a positive culture and the leadership team provides great support, so I can already visualise ample opportunities for personal career growth at the company.”

Andy Boardman, managing director at Alcedo Care, concludes: “With 22 branches across the North of England and Wales, and a strong portfolio of care services, it was the right time to expand our marketing team. With the appointment of Andy, Regina and Jialin, we can create and carry out targeted marketing campaigns that align with the company’s strategy, ultimately reaching new clients.”

Award-winning, Alcedo Care Group is on track to meet its target of owning and operating 30 branches across the North of England and Wales by the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside its geographical expansion plans, the family-owned Group is also on a mission to continually expand its portfolio of quality home care services with a particular emphasis on complex care, mental health, live-in care, children’s services and young person’s crisis management residential homes. For further information, please visit www.alcedocare.co.uk.