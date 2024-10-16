Aldi calls on children in Merseyside to design a poster for Recycle Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To mark Recycle Week (14th-20th October), Aldi is calling on children in Merseyside to design a poster to encourage people to recycle.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting children to submit their designs for the chance to win a £250 Aldi voucher for their family.

The entries will be judged by a panel of Aldi’s sustainability experts, with the three winning designs taking pride of place in Aldi’s UK headquarters to encourage colleagues to recycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is part of the supermarket’s ongoing drive to support sustainable shopping behaviours, including reducing the amount of single use plastic and increasing recycled content in its packaging.

Children drawing

It also forms part of Aldi, Team GB and ParalympicsGB’s Get Set to Eat Fresh programme that aims to inspire young people aged 5–14 to develop their love and curiosity about healthy, sustainable food to build healthy, inclusive communities.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we are constantly reviewing ways to reduce excess plastic and packaging, and this competition aims to educate children on the importance of recycling.

“We hope it inspires the next generation to embrace small changes that can make a big difference to the planet, and we look forward to receiving a diverse range of entries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To enter the competition, parents and teachers can submit their children's poster design on a piece of A4 paper (portrait) via email to [email protected]. Entries open on Monday 14th October 2024 and close on Friday 8th November 2024.

For more information and T&Cs, see here: https://www.aldipresscentre.co.uk/recycle-week-competition-terms-and-conditions/