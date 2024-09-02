Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Aldi colleague in Birkenhead is celebrating their work anniversary after 30 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Suzanne Esser, a Store Assistant at the Birkenhead store, first joined the supermarket in 1994 and has worked at several stores in the Wirral area.Suzanne is an integral part of Aldi’s Birkenhead team and has gone above and beyond in her role over the years.

Speaking of her time at Aldi, Suzanne commented: “I can’t believe it has been 30 years! Aldi has grown considerably during the time I have worked here, and it has been great to be part of the journey.”

Suzanne

As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Suzanne said: “I love anything sweet, so the seasonal treats are a must-have!”

Laura Domone, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Suzanne is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.

“As well as offering every colleague the job satisfaction they deserve, we invest in a whole range of fantastic training courses year after year, making sure all our colleagues love being a part of Team Aldi.”