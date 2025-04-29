Aldi colleague in Southport celebrates 25 years at the supermarket

An Aldi colleague in Southport is celebrating their work anniversary after 25 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Neil Mitchell, an Assistant Store Manager at the Birkdale store, first joined the supermarket in 2000 after previously working at other retailers.

Neil is an integral part of Aldi’s Birkdale team and has gone above and beyond in his role over the years.

Speaking of his time at Aldi, Neil commented: “I enjoy working with my fantastic colleagues in a close-knit team. I can’t think of anywhere else I would rather work.”

Neil Mitchell is celebrating 25 years with Aldi.

As for a Special buy that gets him running to the middle aisle, Neil said: “I love all of the sporting and gardening products, and always look forward to them coming into store.”

Laura Domone, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said:“With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Neil is no exception, and his commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of his achievements in the coming years.”

