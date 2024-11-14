Aldi colleague in St Helens celebrates 20 year at the supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Aldi colleague in St Helens is celebrating their work anniversary after 20 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Stephanie Burrows, a Deputy Store Manager at the St Helens store, first joined the supermarket in 2004 after previously working for a sports retailer.

After joining as a Store Assistant initially, Stephanie has held a number of roles across several stores in the region before returning to the St Helens store as a Deputy Store Manager.

Stephanie is an integral part of Aldi’s St Helens team and has gone above and beyond in her role over the years, including organising raffles to raise money for Aldi’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust, showing her commitment to giving back to the community.

Speaking of her time at Aldi, Stephanie commented: “I love the people I work with, both colleagues and customers. It has been amazing to see how Aldi has changed and adapted over the last 20 years.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets her running to the middle aisle, Stephanie said: “It’s hard to pick one product, as I love them all, but I do particularly like the beauty products.”

Ruth Doyle, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Stephanie is no exception, and her commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of her achievements in the coming years.

“As well as offering every colleague the job satisfaction they deserve, we invest in a whole range of fantastic training courses year after year, making sure all our colleagues love being a part of Team Aldi.”