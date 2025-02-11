Aldi colleagues across Liverpool run to store at check out speeds for Teenage Cancer Trust

A group of 50 Aldi store colleagues in Liverpool are taking part in a unique Aldi-themed marathon to raise funds for charity.

Nine Aldi stores across Liverpool are preparing to take on the challenge on 2nd March, in an effort to raise vital funds for the supermarket’s charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Eviee Tordoff, a retail management placement student, and Nina Lynch, an Area Manager of the Liverpool region, have organised the event, carefully plotting the route which will pass by nine Aldi stores in total, including Thornton, Old Swan, Maghull, Norris Green, East Prescot Road, Huyton, Gateacre, Aigburth and St John’s Centre, with colleagues running from store to store at Aldi’s famous checkout speeds.

The team has so far raised £6,000 for the charity through a JustGiving page and in-store initiatives such as themed raffles, with the aim of raising over £8,000 in total by the time they cross the finish line next month.

Donations to the team’s fundraising efforts can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/aldi-all-star-marathon-2025

Eviee Tordoff, placement student at Aldi UK, commented: “Myself and Nina first had the idea of a charity marathon event after I mapped the distance between the nine Liverpool stores out of pure curiosity! Thankfully, many of the team are keen runners, and I’ve been overwhelmed with just how many have wanted to take part.

“Training certainly hasn’t been easy so far, with the team even having to brave the recent snow to increase their weekly miles, and over the next six weeks, we’ll be hitting our biggest training goals yet. We also have a well-known friend joining us — Kevin the Carrot will be there cheering the team over the finish line!

“We’re so excited to take on the challenge next month and would like to thank everyone that has donated so far, as we know the money will go a long way in supporting the young people that Teenage Cancer Trust cares for.”

Laura Domoné, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “The team’s fundraising efforts are so inspiring, this is another example of how our colleagues go above and beyond for each other, our customers and our charity partner.

“The work of Teenage Cancer Trust is so important, providing invaluable care and guidance to young people who are going through such difficult situations, and we’re proud of all of our colleagues who continue to take on amazing challenges in support of the charity.”

Aldi has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017, raising more than £10 million through various fundraising efforts. The supermarket is working to meet its goal of raising £15 million by 2027. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity providing specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer.