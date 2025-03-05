Aldi colleagues in Liverpool raise more than £11,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust

A group of Aldi colleagues in Liverpool have raised over £11,000 for charity by organising an Aldi-themed marathon.

The 50 colleagues from nine Aldi stores across Liverpool took part in the challenge earlier this week to raise vital funds for the supermarket’s charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

The route passed by nine Aldi stores across the region, including Thornton, Old Swan, Maghull, Norris Green, East Prescot Road, Huyton, Gateacre, Aigburth and St John’s Centre, with colleagues running from store to store at checkout speeds.

Through a combination of in-store initiatives and fundraising via a JustGiving page, the team surpassed their original goal of £3,000 and raised a total of over £11,000 for the charity.

Eviee Tordoff, placement student at Aldi UK, commented: “Crossing the finish line surrounded by all of our store colleagues was an unforgettable moment – especially after so many months of training in all weathers!

“We’re so proud to have raised an incredible amount for such a wonderful charity, and we can’t thank everyone that donated enough as we know just how far this money will go in making a positive impact.”

Laura Domoné, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “The team’s fundraising efforts are so

inspiring, this is another example of how our colleagues go above and beyond for each other, our customers

and our charity partner.

“The work of Teenage Cancer Trust is so important, providing invaluable care and guidance to young people

who are going through such difficult situations, and we’re proud of all our colleagues who continue to take

on amazing challenges in support of the charity.”

Aldi has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017, raising more than £11 million through various fundraising efforts. The supermarket is on track to meet its goal of raising £15 million by 2027. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity providing specialised nursing care and support for young people with cancer.