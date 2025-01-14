All Saints Multi Academy Trust launches new initiative to eliminate single-use plastic bottles at Hope Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All Saints Multi Academy Trust has introduced an exciting new sustainability initiative, taking a bold step to eliminate single-use plastic bottles within its schools.

The initiative is currently being piloted at Hope Academy in Newton-le-Willows, where every member of the school community has received a reusable water bottle. These bottles are refilled using water dispensers or are used to purchase flavoured drinks from new vending machines that have been installed.

If a student loses their bottle, they can rent one for 50p or purchase a replacement for £1.80, which includes two free tokens for the vending machines. To further encourage adherence to this programme, single-use plastic bottles – such as water, energy drinks, or fizzy drink containers – are no longer permitted on school grounds.

By transitioning to reusable bottles, the academy is reducing litter in the local area while contributing to a greener planet.

As part of its sustainability agenda, All Saints Multi Academy Trust recognises the urgent need to take action against the global plastic crisis. Single-use plastic bottles are among the largest contributors to plastic waste in its growing community.

Miss Heather Duggan, CEO of All Saints Multi Academy Trust, said: “Our mission as a Trust is not only to educate young people for their future lives but also to prepare them to be responsible citizens of the planet. Eliminating single-use plastics is a critical step toward reducing waste and creating a culture of sustainability across our schools.

“It is truly fantastic to see this initiative already making a difference at Hope Academy."

Principal, Mrs Marie Adams, shared her excitement and said: "Our students have embraced this challenge wholeheartedly. The introduction of reusable drink bottles and the Generation Juice machines has already made a noticeable impact, significantly reducing the waste and recycling demands around the academy. Students enjoy the range of flavours on offer, and we will continue to update these based on their feedback."

Following a full evaluation of the trial, the Trust plans to roll out the initiative across the rest of its academies in Liverpool and St Helens in 2025.

Miss Duggan added: "Together, as a community, we are making choices today that will secure a better tomorrow.”