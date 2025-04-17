All you need is love: Superstar Ringo hopes to rock a new home soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team at Dogs Trust Merseyside is asking for a little help from its friends to find a unique dog his forever home.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five-year-old Ringo is the first ever Central Asian Shepherd Dog to arrive at the Huyton-based rehoming centre and now the team is hoping that it won’t be too long before he gets the number one spot on the sofa in a home of his own.

Ringo arrived at the centre last month from other kennels where he had been since November, prior to which the team believe he was found as a stray. But, although he has taken a long and winding road to the centre, since finally walking through its gates, Ringo has gained lots of fans and wowed the team.

Georgina Lowery, Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringo hopes his fab four paws will be making their way into a forever home

“We have never cared for a Central Asian Shepherd Dog before but as is the case with all dogs that come to us, Ringo has proved that all you need is love.

“He is big and beautiful but not as bold or brave as you might expect, which is understandable given everything he has been through. He has settled in well but likes to explore new places at his own pace, so we have been introducing him to new things gradually and he’s now growing in confidence, which is lovely to see.

“He loves having a run around and gets excited when he sees other dogs, so he’d benefit from some further focus training and loose lead walking so that he, and his new owners, can enjoy outings together.”

Ringo adores cuddles with his handlers and loves spending time with people, but as he’s such a large dog the team feel he’d be best in a home with children over 16. He will need a home with a large secure garden to play in and, as he is very strong, the team say ideally two people should be with him when it’s time to head out on an adventure.

Here comes the fun - superstar Ringo is pictured with team member Jenny Henry

Georgina says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will definitely be a case of ‘here comes the fun’ when Ringo heads home. He’s a giant dog with a personality to match, and he’ll no doubt take centre stage in his new home. He deserves to be at the heart of a loving family and we’re sure that once he’s found his special someone, he, and they, as well as all the team here, will be glad all over.”

To find out more about Ringo, and all the other dogs waiting for their forever homes, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/merseyside