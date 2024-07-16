American Golf launch corporate personalisation service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warrington based American Golf has announced the launch of a new offering for their personalisation service, "My American Golf - Corporate and Societies."This expansion caters to the unique needs of companies, golf societies, charities and tour groups, providing high-quality personalised golf products and clothing for large events.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the introduction of My American Golf - Corporate and Societies, organisations can now enjoy the same superior quality and service that individual customers have come to expect.

Personalisation is available on a range of top golf brands such as Titleist, Under Armour, TaylorMade, FootJoy, Callaway, PING, Stromberg and more. A wide variety of products can be customised, including polos, caps, balls, bags, and gifts, making them perfect for team prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clients can personalise these items with player names, society and corporate logos, and even images. This service is made possible through American Golf's partnership with Slick Stitch, a leader in product personalisation.

My American Golf - Corporate and Societies

Scott Taylor, American Golf Customer Marketing Director said: "Our goal is to bring the same level of excellence in personalised golf merchandise to the corporate world and larger groups,"

"We understand that event clothing and apparel is used time and time again, which is why we prioritise high-quality, durable products and fast turnaround times. We are committed to delivering nothing but the best to our clients."

Key Features of American Golf Corporate and Societies include:

High-Quality Personalisation: Utilising the latest technology, logos and designs are ensured to be high-quality and long-lasting.

Top Golf Brands: A wide range of premium brands are available, ensuring teams or events are outfitted in the best golf apparel available.

Fast Delivery: Efficient processes ensure quick turnaround times, so orders arrive promptly. Plus, enjoy free delivery on all orders.

Bespoke Service: The dedicated team is available via email or phone to assist with selecting the right products and managing the personalisation process, tailored to individual requests.

Competitive Pricing: Competitive prices are offered without compromising on quality.

For more information about the new service, to view the range, or to download the brochure, please visit American Golf Corporate.